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Andrew Moscrop

Andrew Moscrop


2026-03-18 03:07:19
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Primary Care Researcher, University of Oxford
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I am a GP and researcher based at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, Oxford University. My qualifications include: BSc in history of medicine (2000, UCL); MBChB (2002, Edinburgh); MPH (2004, Harvard).

Experience
  • –present Primary Care Researcher, University of Oxford
Education
  • 2002 University of Edinburgh, MBChB

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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