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Andrew Moscrop
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Primary Care Researcher, University of Oxford
I am a GP and researcher based at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, Oxford University. My qualifications include: BSc in history of medicine (2000, UCL); MBChB (2002, Edinburgh); MPH (2004, Harvard).Experience
- –present Primary Care Researcher, University of Oxford
- 2002 University of Edinburgh, MBChB
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