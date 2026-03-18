Andrew Moscrop

I am a GP and researcher based at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, Oxford University. My qualifications include: BSc in history of medicine (2000, UCL); MBChB (2002, Edinburgh); MPH (2004, Harvard).

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