Director of Security Studies and Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, UMass Lowell

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Arie Perliger is a professor and director of the graduate program in Security Studies at the School of Criminology and Justice Studies at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

In the past 15 years, Dr. Perliger has studied extensively issues related to Terrorism and Political Violence, Politics of Security, Politics of the Far Right in Israel, Europe and the US, Middle Eastern Politics and the applicability of Social Network Analysis to the study of social phenomena. His studies appeared in four books and more than 30 articles and book chapters by publishers such as Columbia University Press, Rutledge, Security Studies, Political Studies, Social Forces and others. Dr. Perliger is the Editor in Chief of the journal Democracy and Security, a member of the editorial board of Studies in Conflict and Terrorism and a regular reviewer for various publishers and Journals.

Education

Ph D: Political Science, (2007), University of Haifa - Haifa, Israel

Supporting Area: Terrorism and Political Violence, Security Policy and Politics

MA: Political Science, (2002), University of Haifa - Haifa, Israel

BA: Political Science and Education, (2000), University of Haifa - Haifa, Israel

–present Director of Security Studies and professor, University of Massachusetts Lowell

Experience