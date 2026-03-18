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David Lewis Thomas

David Lewis Thomas


2026-03-18 03:07:12
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Political Theory, University of Sussex
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I am currently researching for a PhD in Political Theory. My research interests include mnemotechnics, theologised politics, affective politics and continental philosophy. I have an undergraduate degree in Social Philosophy, am a qualified teacher and former trade union branch secretary.

Experience
  • –present Postgraduate Researcher, University of Sussex
Education
  • 2025 University of Sussex, MA (Distinction) Social and Political Thought

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The Conversation

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