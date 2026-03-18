David Lewis Thomas

I am currently researching for a PhD in Political Theory. My research interests include mnemotechnics, theologised politics, affective politics and continental philosophy. I have an undergraduate degree in Social Philosophy, am a qualified teacher and former trade union branch secretary.

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