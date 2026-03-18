Oil And Gas Salaries Nearly Four Times Higher Than Non-Oil Sector
In January 2026, the average monthly nominal wage of salaried employees in Azerbaijan increased by 3.8 percent compared to the same period of 2025, reaching 1,103.8 manats.
As reported by AzerNEWS, this figure was reflected in the macroeconomic indicators of the country's economic and social development for January-February 2026, published by the State Statistics Committee.
Wages varied significantly across sectors:
Oil and gas sector – 4,064.7 manats
Non-oil and gas sector – 1,050.1 manats
By ownership type, salaries also showed differences:
State enterprises – 1,073.2 manats
Private enterprises – 1,133.5 manats
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