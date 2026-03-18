Oil And Gas Salaries Nearly Four Times Higher Than Non-Oil Sector

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In January 2026, the average monthly nominal wage of salaried employees in Azerbaijan increased by 3.8 percent compared to the same period of 2025, reaching 1,103.8 manats.

As reported by AzerNEWS, this figure was reflected in the macroeconomic indicators of the country's economic and social development for January-February 2026, published by the State Statistics Committee.

Wages varied significantly across sectors:

Oil and gas sector – 4,064.7 manats

Non-oil and gas sector – 1,050.1 manats

By ownership type, salaries also showed differences:

State enterprises – 1,073.2 manats

Private enterprises – 1,133.5 manats