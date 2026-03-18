Russia Increases Number Of Ballistic Missile Strikes On Ukrainian Infrastructure, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president made this statement during a joint media briefin with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid.

"Today, the prime minister and I focused on air defense, given how difficult the winter was in Ukraine. Russia's war against Ukraine continues and remains as intense as ever. In fact, at least five or six times a month, the Russians launch massive strikes on our infrastructure. Drones and missiles arrive every day. They target the energy sector and Ukrainian cities.“Russia is using more ballistic missiles than before. That amounts to dozens of ballistic missiles per month, plus a significant number of cruise missiles and more destructive drones. Therefore, strengthening air defense and equipping air defense systems with missiles is a necessity,” he said.

Zelensky noted that the need for missiles is constant. He pointed out that, based on the results of previous meetings, Spain has significantly supported the defense of Ukraine's airspace.

The Ukrainian president noted that he had begun his visit at a Spanish defense facility and emphasized that cooperation with Spanish companies is ongoing to advance the technological development of both countries' defense forces. According to him, Ukraine is ready to share the experience it has gained during the war. According to Zelensky, Spain's defense industry is capable of supplying Ukraine with the necessary ammunition, radars, and equipment.

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The president also announced that Ukraine and Spain signed new defense agreements today. Cooperation between the two sides in the humanitarian, diplomatic, and economic spheres continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian manufacturers have signed an agreement with Spanish companies regarding cooperation in the missile and air defense sectors.

Archive photo: Office of the President