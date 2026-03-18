Aid To Middle Eastern Countries: Ukraine Expects Mutual Support In Four Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated this during a briefing, Ukrinform reports.

He recalled that 11 countries had approached Ukraine for assistance in intercepting missiles and drones. According to the MFA spokesperson, Kyiv expects reciprocity from these countries in four areas.

"First, strengthening political support for Ukraine. Second, supporting sanctions policy against Russia and Iran. Third, expanding practical cooperation in security and defense. And fourth, participation in Ukraine's reconstruction and investment projects," he said.

Zelensky: Over 200 Ukrainian experts in Middle East helping defend against Shahed drones

Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine advocates for mutually beneficial partnerships in addressing the shared challenge of protecting the skies and civilian infrastructure.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that more than 200 military experts are currently in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region helping to defend against Shahed drones, with another 34 specialists ready for deployment.