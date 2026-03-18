Russia Earns $10B From Energy Exports And Invests It In Weapons Against Us Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated thi in Madrid while speaking with journalists.

"Russia has already earned $10 billion from this war [the war in the Middle East] in just the first two weeks of hostilities, specifically due to energy prices. And all the money it earns, it undoubtedly invests in weapons – weapons, at the very least, against us. That is why a prolonged war is beneficial for Russia," Zelensky said.

He added that the entire world must do everything possible to ensure wars come to an end.

As reported, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a license allowing the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that have already been loaded onto vessels. The license grants temporary permission for countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea. The authorization is valid from March 12 to April 11.

Zelensky discusses unblocking of EUR 90B for Ukraine with Spanish PM

Oil prices have risen significantly due to the war. As of 06:29 Kyiv time on Wednesday, March 18, Brent crude futures stood at $101.16 per barrel.