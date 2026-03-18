Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Aircraft Plants In Russia's Ulyanovsk And Novgorod Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"As part of efforts to reduce the capabilities of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex, on March 16 units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the Aviastar aircraft manufacturing plant near the city of Ulyanovsk [Ulyanovsk region, Russia]," the statement said.

The enterprise is part of the United Aircraft Corporation (a structure within Rostec) and produces Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, Il-78M-90A aerial refueling aircraft, and also services heavy transport aircraft such as the An-124 Ruslan.

According to preliminary information, a climate-controlled hangar and aircraft parking areas were hit. Some aircraft on the facility's premises sustained varying degrees of damage.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

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In addition, a strike was reported on an aircraft repair plant in the Novgorod region.

"As part of efforts to reduce the capabilities of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex, on March 17 units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck facilities of the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in the city of Staraya Russa [Novgorod region, Russia]," the General Staff said.

The enterprise specializes in the full-cycle repair and modernization of military transport aircraft and their components. The plant has its own runway, allowing it to receive heavy aircraft directly on site.

According to available information, a hangar used for servicing Il-76 and L-410 aircraft was hit.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 16 and during the night of March 17, Ukraine's Defense Forces also struck key military facilities of the Russian army in the Bryansk region, in Crimea, and in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The first photo is illustrative