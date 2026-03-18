Zelensky: Despite War In Middle East, Ukraine Receives All Aid Packages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he stated this in Madrid while speaking with journalists.

"No one has stopped supplying [weapons] to Ukraine. And we have all the aid packages. Yes, of course, we are concerned they might be reduced, as I have already said. But for now, they are here," Zelensky said.

He also stressed the need for Europe itself to strengthen its security.

"It is necessary to increase funding and production capabilities [of weapons] in Ukraine or in coordination with other Europeans. And again, EUR 90 billion is currently blocked here. So the alternative is to unblock these funds and produce more [weapons] in Ukraine. This is important not only for us," he emphasized.

Zelensky discusses unblocking of EUR 90B for Ukraine with Spanish PM

He also reiterated the need for Europe to find alternatives to Patriot systems.

"I know that there are already some small steps in this direction, and I hope they will be successful," Zelensky added.

As reported, during the same media briefing, Volodymyr Zelensky said he had agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron on receiving a new SAMP/T air defense system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine