MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague, polling stations across the country opened at 7:30 local time and will remain open until 21:00, after which vote counting will begin.

“Every vote is a step toward change. As a Ukrainian, I know this not from books. The Netherlands supports Ukraine, and I want to support the Netherlands from within – boldly, decisively, through action,” Kovalenko said in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

As reported by NOS, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten (D66) cast his vote at a school in The Hague, where a primary school gymnasium was set up as a polling station.

The widest range of political parties is presented in Amsterdam, where voters can choose from 35 parties. Meanwhile, in municipalities such as Hilvarenbeek, Roosendaal, and Schiermonnikoog, only three political parties are competing.

backs increasing pressure on Hungary to approve EU aid for Ukrain

Municipal elections determine the composition of local councils, which are responsible for decision-making at the community level, including housing policy, transport, and local taxes.

As previously reported, the Netherlands is launching a €2.5 million grant program to support Ukraine in the field of cybersecurity.