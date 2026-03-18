Zelensky Discusses Defense Support, Air Defense With Spanish Parliament Leaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President posted this on Telegra, Ukrinform reports.

“During our meeting with the Presidents of both chambers of the Spanish Cortes Generales, we discussed defense support for Ukraine and strengthening air defense,” Zelensky noted.

He also emphasized that he values Spain's participation in the PURL initiative and expects additional contributions.

“We spoke separately about potential mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets, as well as current needs in supporting our energy resilience. We paid particular attention to the defense agreements signed today between Ukraine and Spain. We are interested in joint projects with Spanish companies. This will significantly enhance the protection of not only our countries, but all of Europe,” Zelensky said following the meeting.

He expressed gratitude to both chambers of Spain's parliament for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

allocates another EUR 1B in military aid to Ukraine - Sanche

As reported, during Zelensky's visit to Spain, Ukrainian manufacturers signed cooperation agreements with Spanish companies in the missile and air defense sectors. In particular, government representatives signed a memorandum on joint Ukrainian-Spanish defense production.