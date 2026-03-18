Russian Airstrike Hits Zaporizhzhia District, Two Women Injured
“Russians hit Bilenke and Zalivne with guided aerial bombs. Shops, a pharmacy, and residential buildings were damaged,” the post reads.
Two local residents, aged 48 and 49, were injured in the attack.Read also: Russians shell 26 settlements in Sumy region; two people wounded
As previously reported, Russian forces carried out 736 strikes across the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, leaving people killed and injured.
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