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Russian Airstrike Hits Zaporizhzhia District, Two Women Injured

Russian Airstrike Hits Zaporizhzhia District, Two Women Injured


2026-03-18 03:06:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

“Russians hit Bilenke and Zalivne with guided aerial bombs. Shops, a pharmacy, and residential buildings were damaged,” the post reads.

Two local residents, aged 48 and 49, were injured in the attack.

Read also: Russians shell 26 settlements in Sumy region; two people wounded

As previously reported, Russian forces carried out 736 strikes across the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, leaving people killed and injured.

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