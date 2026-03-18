Russian Forces Suffer Heaviest Daily Losses Of 2026 On March 17

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“Taking advantage of the fog, the invaders attempted offensives along several sections of the front, including in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukraine's Defense Forces were prepared, and as a result, the enemy lost 1,710 troops killed or wounded in a single day,” the post reads.

Ukrainian defensive lines were not breached anywhere.

Ukrainian SOF strike secret Russian Rubikon base in Donetsk

As reported by Ukrinform, as of March 18, 2026, the total combat losses of Russian troops since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 1,282,570 personnel, including 1,710 over the past day.