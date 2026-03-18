Zelensky Meets King Felipe VI Of Spain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I met with King Felipe VI of Spain at the Royal Residence of Zarzuela. We deeply value Spain's support for our people who have been forced to leave their homes because of the war,” Zelensky said.

According to the official website of the President of Ukraine, Spain has provided shelter to 240,000 Ukrainians who were forced to flee their homes due to the war.

The President expressed gratitude to His Majesty and the entire Spanish people for their unwavering support of Ukraine throughout all these years of Russian aggression. He also discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace and emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to end the war as quickly as possible.

As it was reported, today Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Spain.

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As part of the visit, he held meetings with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, the heads of both chambers of the Spanish Cortes Generales, as well as negotiations with the leadership of the Spanish engineering and technology group Sener Aerospace & Defence. During this visit, Ukrainian manufacturers signed four cooperation agreements, three of which were specifically with Sener.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine