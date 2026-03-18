Uzbekistan Targets $3B In Investment For Samarkand Region
President Mirziyoyev made the remark during a meeting dedicated to the next priority tasks of the socio-economic development of the Samarkand region.
The region has also been tasked with ensuring economic growth of at least 9% and raising its gross regional product to more than 144 trillion soums ($11.82 billion).
According to the president, it is also necessary to provide permanent employment for 100,000 people, lift 31,000 families out of poverty, and turn the region into a territory free from unemployment and poverty.
To bolster these objectives, an extra 100 billion soums ($8.2
million) will be earmarked in addition to the already designated
150 billion soums ($12.3 million).
Moreover, a substantial allocation of 360 billion soums ($29.6 million) will be earmarked to bolster small and medium-sized enterprises.
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