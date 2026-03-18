Prince El Hassan Leads National Effort To Establish Hashemite Endowment For Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince Hassan bin Talal is leading a national initiative to establish the Hashemite Endowment for Jerusalem, reinforcing Jordan's historic role in safeguarding the city's Islamic and Christian holy sites.The initiative is rooted in the steadfast positions of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the longstanding Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy places an internationally recognised role grounded in religious, historical and legal legitimacy.It continues a legacy that dates back to Sharif Hussein bin Ali, affirming the Hashemites' enduring responsibility to protect occupied Jerusalem, preserve its holy sites and uphold its unified Arab identity.The proposed endowment underscores that occupied Jerusalem is not solely a political issue but a legal, historical, religious and moral responsibility that cannot be compromised.The effort comes amid mounting challenges faced by Jerusalemites, including restrictive Israeli policies that affect their rights, property and ability to remain in the city.In response, the endowment aims to operate along two complementary tracks: a financial and service-oriented track to support the resilience of Jerusalem residents and a legal and administrative track to help safeguard Palestinian rights.The initiative seeks to ease financial pressures on Jerusalemites, including housing maintenance costs, while preserving the city's religious and cultural character.It places particular emphasis on protecting key holy sites such as Al Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, recognising their significance as shared global heritage.Prince El Hassan's efforts involve coordination with official institutions, civil society organisations and representatives from occupied Jerusalem to assess requirements and mobilise the financial and technical resources needed to ensure the initiative's long-term success.