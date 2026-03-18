Chinese Envoy Announces Urgent Aid To Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) – Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei announced that China is providing urgent aid to the Kingdom, along with three other countries in the region, in response to the humanitarian impact of the ongoing war in the Middle East.In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Guo Wei expressed China's deep sympathy and condolences to the peoples affected by the conflict, noting that the assistance aims to help alleviate the worsening humanitarian conditions.He said that the war could have been avoided, underscoring the futility of its continuation and the urgent need to prevent further loss of life.The ambassador said China supports countries in the region in preserving their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.He added that Beijing would continue its diplomatic efforts and mediation initiatives to help bring an end to the conflict and restore stability.He noted that the provision of humanitarian aid reflects China's commitment to humanitarian principles and its willingness to support the peoples of the region in addressing current challenges.On bilateral relations, the ambassador highlighted the strategic partnership between Jordan and China, affirming Beijing's support for the Kingdom's efforts to maintain security and stability and advance economic growth.He expressed China's readiness to expand cooperation across various sectors in a way that supports the development priorities of both countries.