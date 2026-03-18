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Iraq Announces Halt To Iranian Gas Supplies


2026-03-18 03:05:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Baghdad, March 18 (Petra) – Iraq announced on Wednesday a complete halt in Iranian gas imports, leading to a significant drop in electricity production capacity amid ongoing regional developments.
The Ministry of Electricity stated that the suspension of Iranian gas supplies has resulted in the loss of approximately 3,000 megawatts from the national power grid.
"As a result of the rapidly escalating and dangerous events in the region, imported gas supplies from Iran have completely stopped," the statement said, noting the substantial impact on electricity generation.
The ministry added that Electricity Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani has directed increased coordination with the Ministry of Oil and relevant entities to offset the shortfall.
Measures include securing alternative fuel supplies, such as fuel oil and maximising the use of domestically produced gas to sustain power generation.

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Jordan News Agency

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