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Jordan Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement Between Pakistan, Afghanistan


2026-03-18 03:05:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 18 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali said that Jordan supports diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through peaceful means.
Majali commended the mediation efforts of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye in helping to secure the ceasefire agreement.

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Jordan News Agency

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