KISSMA Marketing Launches $149/Mo Managed Website Service For Small Businesses With Zero Upfront Cost

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KISSMA Marketing, a St. Petersburg-based web agency, offers small businesses a fully managed custom website for $149/mo with $0 down. Sites are built for speed, optimized for Google rankings, and ready in 7-10 days.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - March 18, 2026 - KISSMA Marketing (kissma) today announced the launch of its managed website service for small businesses. For $149 per month with zero upfront cost, KISSMA builds custom websites optimized for Google's Core Web Vitals and delivers them in 7-10 days. The service is built for contractors, plumbers, and other local service businesses that need a professional site but don't want to pay thousands upfront.

The Problem Small Businesses Face

Most small business owners have two options for getting online, and neither is great. They can pay $3,000 to $10,000 upfront for a custom site from an agency, but what they often get is a slow, template-based build that doesn't rank well in search. Or they go the DIY route with Wix or Squarespace and end up with a site that gets almost no traffic. The average small business website scores below 50 on Google PageSpeed Insights, which directly hurts search rankings and costs them mobile visitors.

A Different Approach

"We kept running into the same situation," said Stephan Brandt of KISSMA Marketing. "A plumber or a contractor pays a few thousand dollars for a website, and the thing takes 15 seconds to load on a phone. Their customers leave, Google pushes them down in search results, and the business owner thinks they're just not getting found. The problem isn't the business. It's the website they were sold."

How It Works

A client signs up and KISSMA's team builds a custom 5-page website for their business in 7-10 days. After launch, KISSMA handles hosting, search engine optimization, content updates, and ongoing maintenance, all included in the flat $149 monthly fee. There is no upfront cost and no long-term contract beyond a 3-month minimum. Clients can cancel anytime after that. Every new site comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. For businesses that want full ownership, a $999 buyout option lets them take the site and host it elsewhere.

Built for Speed, Optimized for Google

KISSMA builds every site for Google's Core Web Vitals, the metrics Google uses to evaluate page experience when determining search rankings. Slow-loading websites lose an estimated 20-30% of mobile visitors before the page even finishes loading. KISSMA builds on modern technology specifically chosen to eliminate that problem, producing sites that load fast and rank well in search results.

About KISSMA Marketing

KISSMA Marketing is a web agency based in St. Petersburg, Florida. The company builds high-performance websites for small businesses and handles all ongoing management, including hosting, SEO, updates, and maintenance, for a flat monthly fee with zero upfront cost.

For more information, visit kissma.