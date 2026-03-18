Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline 2026: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Celleron Therapeutics, Myeloid Therapeutics, Astex Pharma, Citius Pharma, Innate

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(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas pipeline constitutes 40+ key companies continuously working towards developing 40+ Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas companies working in the treatment market are HUYA Bioscience International, Applied Therapeutics, Autolus, Akeso Biopharma, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Secura Bio, Innate Pharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, and others, are developing therapies for the Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas treatment



Emerging Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- HBI-8000, AT-104, Auto 5, AK 104, Tolinapant, Duvelisib, Lacutamab, AZD 4205, Mitoxantrone liposomal, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas market in the coming years.

In April 2025, Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Yingli Pharma has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase III trial of linperlisib for treating relapsed/refractory (r/r) peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). This approval followed a Type B End-of-Phase II meeting where Yingli Pharma reviewed the drug's overall development plan and regulatory strategy. The global registration study is scheduled to start in the second quarter of this year, with patient enrollment planned across the US and other countries.

In March 2025, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced that new data from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with T cell lymphoma (TCL) will be presented at the 16th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum, scheduled for March 20-22, 2025, in San Diego, CA.

In February 2025, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) combined with lenalidomide and a rituximab product. This treatment is now approved for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (NOS), DLBCL transformed from indolent lymphoma, or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), who have undergone two or more systemic therapies and are ineligible for autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT) or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

In December 2024, Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) ("Innate" or the "Company") announced new data showcasing significant improvements in quality of life for patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) treated with lacutamab in the TELLOMAK Phase 2 clinical study. The findings were presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California. In December 2024, Secura Bio, Inc. (Secura Bio), an integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the global development and commercialization of effective oncology therapies, presented two posters at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. The first poster showcased new data from the Company's Phase 2 PRIMO trial of duvelisib for treating relapsed/refractory (R/R) peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), while the second poster outlined the clinical design for the planned Phase 3 randomized trial of duvelisib in R/R nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphoma (TERZO).

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Overview

Peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCLs) are a group of rare and aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas that originate from mature T-cells. Unlike B-cell lymphomas, PTCLs arise from peripheral (post-thymic) T-cells and account for about 10–15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas. They can occur in lymph nodes or other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, or gastrointestinal tract. PTCLs are often difficult to treat due to their aggressive nature and poor response to standard chemotherapy. Subtypes include PTCL-NOS, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, and anaplastic large cell lymphoma. Treatment typically involves chemotherapy, with emerging targeted therapies under investigation.

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Emerging Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International

AT-104: Applied Therapeutics

Auto 5: Autolus

AK 104: Akeso Biopharma

Tolinapant: Astex Pharmaceuticals

Duvelisib: Secura Bio

Lacutamab: Innate Pharma

AZD 4205: Dizal Pharmaceutical Mitoxantrone liposomal: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Route of Administration

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Intramuscular

Intra-tumoral Molecule Type

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Molecule Type

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal antibodies

Immunoglobulins

Small molecules

Pyrimidines

Proteins and Peptides Product Type

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Assessment by Product Type

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas By Stage and Product Type

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Assessment by Route of Administration

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas By Stage and Route of Administration

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Assessment by Molecule Type Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Report covers around 40+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas product details are provided in the report. Download the Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas therapies

Some of the key companies in the Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas are - Celleron Therapeutics, Myeloid Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Secura Bio, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, Affimed Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, SciTech Development LLC, Sorrento Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, and others.

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Analysis:

The Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Treatment.

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas drugs and therapies

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in incidences of PTCL, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies, surge in government initiatives to promote research and awareness about the disease are some of the important factors that are fueling the Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Market.

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost associated with the treatment, lack of skilled professionals for early diagnosis of the disease and other factors are creating obstacles in the Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Market growth.

Scope of Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Companies: HUYA Bioscience International, Applied Therapeutics, Autolus, Akeso Biopharma, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Secura Bio, Innate Pharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, and others

Key Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Therapies: HBI-8000, AT-104, Auto 5, AK 104, Tolinapant, Duvelisib, Lacutamab, AZD 4205, Mitoxantrone liposomal, and others

Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas current marketed and Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas emerging therapies Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Market Dynamics: Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas market drivers and Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Report Introduction

2. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Executive Summary

3. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Overview

4. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Preclinical Stage Products

10. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Therapeutics Assessment

11. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Key Companies

14. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Key Products

15. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Unmet Needs

16. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Peripheral T Cell Lymphomas Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.