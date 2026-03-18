NASDAQ: IBG Steps Closer To Completing Merger With Blockfuel Energy Closing $6 Million Raise: Innovation Beverage Group (Nasdaq: IBG)

Manufacturer, Marketer, Exporter, and Retailer for Beverage Portfolio of 60 Formulations Across 13 Popular Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Brands.

Company is Owner of Exclusive Manufacturing Rights.

Brands Include Australian Bitters, BITTERTALES, Drummerboy Spirits, Twisted Shaker, and More.

Manufacturing and Flavor Innovation Center Located in Sydney, Australia with a U.S. Sales Office Located in California.

Small Share Structure with Only 672,664 Shares Outstanding.

$6 Million Company Financing Closed on March 16, 2026.

Planned Merger with BlockFuel Energy and Production Restart to Advance Dual Revenue Model Spanning Energy and Digital Asset Mining.

On Track to Complete BlockFuel Energy Merger in the First Quarter of 2026.

Onsite Natural Gas Positions Combined Group for Capital-Efficient, Scalable Cash Flow Generation.

MENAFN - GetNews)



$IBG is On-Track to Complete its Proposed Merger with BlockFuel in the First Quarter of 2026



Innovation Beverage Group (Nasdaq: IBG) is a developer, manufacturer, marketer, exporter, and retailer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands for which it owns exclusive manufacturing rights. Focused on premium and super premium brands and market categories where it can disrupt age old brands, IBG brands include Australian Bitters, BITTERTALES, Drummerboy Spirits, Twisted Shaker, and more.







The most successful IBG brand to date is Australian Bitters, which is a well-established and favored bitters brand in Australia. Established in 2018, the IBG headquarters, manufacturing and flavor innovation center are located in Sydney, Australia with a U.S. sales office located in California.

After completing a five-for-one (5-for-1) reverse split on January 30th, IBG now offers investors a very attractive share structure with only 672,664 shares outstanding.

IBG has announced that management intends to hold an annual meeting of shareholders by March 31, 2026 to remain in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

$6 Million Company Financing

On March 16th IBG announced the closing of a registered public offering made on a reasonable best-efforts basis with gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $6 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The transaction closed on March 16, 2026. IBG intends to use $2,500,000 of the net proceeds to make a non-interest bearing loan to Blockfuel in order for Blockfuel to exercise its call right pursuant to the Common Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of December 24, 2025, by and among Blockfuel and the investors thereto. IBG intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Update on Merger with BlockFuel Energy and Production Restart

On February 11th IBG provided an update regarding a proposed merger with BlockFuel Energy Inc., a Texas corporation (“BFE”), including operational, financial, and strategic milestones that position the combined transaction parties as a capital-efficient energy producer.

IBG remains on track to complete the merger in the first quarter of 2026. Integration planning continues, with a clear focus on building a vertically integrated platform that monetizes hydrocarbons through both conventional sales channels and potential digital energy applications.







BlockFuel Energy is involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of proven oil fields onshore in North America. By turning natural gas at the source, including stranded and flared gas, into a potent resource, BlockFuel Energy intends to redefine the energy industry. BlockFuel Energy combines state-of-the-art power generation with oil and gas exploration to power high-performance data centers. A vertically integrated concept allows co-location and modular power generation techniques to optimize efficiency and investment returns. Cutting-edge solutions for energy optimization and extraction will enable the transformation of underdeveloped resources into high-margin, scalable, and sustainable revenue streams.

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BFE expects initial revenues before the end of the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. These initial oil and gas revenues are expected to provide near-term cash-flow visibility following completion of the IBG merger.

Further strengthening the IBG asset base, BFE has executed a Letter of Intent with a previous vendor to acquire additional nearby producing oil fields, adding approximately 4,000 contiguous acres to its portfolio. The proposed acquisition is expected to both expand scale and improve operating efficiencies, increasing gas volumes available for both traditional sales and energy initiatives.

Upon completion, the combined group is expected to emerge as a small-cap, integrated energy company with near-term production, diversified revenue streams, and a scalable infrastructure platform positioned to deliver long-term IBG shareholder value.







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