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"At New Era Medical in Clearwater, FL, a practitioner provides specialized Long COVID treatment through functional medicine."Clearwater's New Era Medical introduces specialized, lab-guided recovery services for long COVID. Led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, the holistic practice targets persistent fatigue and brain fog using a data-driven approach. Integrating treatments such as nutrition therapy, EBOO, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), the clinic addresses underlying immune patterns and mitochondrial strain to help Tampa Bay residents regain their functional health and long-term vitality.

CLEARWATER, FL - March 18, 2026 - New Era Medical, a leading integrative wellness center in Pinellas County, has formally announced the launch of specialized recovery protocols designed to address the complex needs of patients suffering from post-viral syndromes. Led by Clinic Director Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, the practice is introducing advanced functional medicine pathways, including Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation (EBOO), to support residents in Clearwater and the surrounding Tampa Bay area who continue to struggle with persistent cognitive and physical symptoms years after an initial viral infection.

Addressing the Post-Viral Crisis in Tampa Bay

For many adults, the resolution of an acute infection does not always mark a return to health. In the Clearwater region, an increasing number of patients report a "plateau" in their recovery, characterized by symptoms that traditional diagnostics often fail to categorize. These individuals, frequently referred to as COVID long-haulers, face a complex array of challenges ranging from autonomic instability to metabolic dysfunction.

The demand for specialized long COVID treatment in Clearwate has grown significantly as patients find that standard primary care often lacks the tools to address the multisystemic nature of chronic post-viral illness. For those managing autoimmune disorders or serious medical conditions, the onset of persistent fatigue and neurological symptoms necessitates a shift toward more sophisticated, integrative diagnostic and therapeutic models that go beyond conventional symptom management.

A Functional Approach to Cellular Recovery

The cornerstone of the integrative care model at New Era Medical is the focus on cellular health and systemic inflammation. Unlike traditional approaches, functional medicine for Long COVID looks at how the virus may have impacted mitochondrial function and the body's inflammatory response. The practice utilizes an evidence-based framework designed to identify the root cause of dysfunction, providing a structured pathway for those seeking to regain their daily function.

These comprehensive recovery strategies integrate a combination of regenerative and oxidative therapies, focusing on the following key components. Key components of the program include:



Nutrition Therapy: Tailored plans that support steady fuel, nutrient status, and inflammation balance, with recommendations specific to individual lab findings.

Vitamin Infusions: Direct delivery of fluids and nourishment into the bloodstream, particularly considered when fatigue is persistent or absorption is a concern.

Ozone and EBOO Therapy: Specialized oxygen-focused modalities used to support immune recovery, circulation, and detox-focused goals.

UVBI Therapy: An integrative tool used for immune support when the clinical picture suggests it could be helpful for the patient's specific recovery plan.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT): A method to increase oxygen availability, supporting tissue-level repair and resilience for those with persistent fatigue or slow recovery patterns. Red Light Therapy: A supportive technology used to assist cellular recovery and tissue-level energy processes, often paired with foundational steps like sleep stabilization.

Beyond Traditional Care: The New Era Difference

What sets New Era Medical apart is its commitment to "Beyond Traditional Care." The clinic's use of EBOO and ozone therapy represents a significant shift in how COVID long haulers' treatment is managed at the local level. These therapies are specifically selected for their ability to target the blood and cellular environment directly, which is often where the persistent markers of chronic illness reside.

Dr. Jared L. Roscoe's background as a Doctor of Chiropractic and Integrative Medicine Doctor allows the clinic to bridge the gap between structural health and internal biochemistry. This multidisciplinary perspective is vital for patients with complex medical histories, such as those battling Lyme disease or autoimmune disorders, where long COVID symptoms often overlap with existing health challenges.

Perspectives from New Era Medical

"We are seeing a significant demographic of previously active adults in Clearwater who are now struggling to perform basic daily tasks due to persistent exhaustion and cognitive decline," says Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, Clinic Director at New Era Medical. "Our goal with this program is to move beyond mere symptom suppression. By utilizing advanced oxidative therapies like EBOO, we are able to support the body's internal environment at a cellular level, which is often the missing piece in the recovery puzzle for long-haulers."

Dr. Roscoe continues, "In the world of holistic medicine, we understand that the body has an incredible capacity to heal if the right conditions are met. Many of our patients come to us after being told their labs are 'normal,' yet they feel anything but. We are proud to offer a sanctuary for these individuals, providing them with the advanced, evidence-based tools necessary to address systemic inflammation and finally turn the corner toward wellness."

Accessing Recovery Services in Clearwater

New Era Medical is currently accepting new patients from Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and the broader regional area who are seeking a more intensive, holistic approach to their health. The clinic's streamlined intake process is designed to accommodate individuals with complex needs, beginning with a comprehensive assessment to determine the most appropriate therapeutic pathway.

Patients suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome or similar post-viral complications are encouraged to explore how integrative medicine may support their specific health goals. As a private practice focused on individualized care, New Era Medical prioritizes patient education and transparency throughout the treatment process.

To learn more about the specialized protocols or to schedule a consultation, interested parties are invited to visit the clinic's website. The practice remains dedicated to serving the Clearwater community by providing innovative, non-drug solutions for the modern era's most pressing health challenges.

About New Era Medical

New Era Medical is a premier holistic medicine practice located in Clearwater, FL. Led by Dr. Jared L. Roscoe, DC, IMD, the clinic specializes in functional medicine, regenerative therapies, and advanced oxidative treatments. New Era Medical is committed to providing patients in Clearwater and surrounding areas with non-invasive, drug-free options for complex conditions, including long COVID, autoimmune disorders, and chronic inflammatory syndromes. By combining cutting-edge technology with a patient-centered, holistic philosophy, the practice aims to restore functional health and long-term vitality to the Tampa Bay community.