Windriver Highlights World-Class Healthcare Access Following Fort Loudoun“Top Hospital” Honor

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The gated lakefront community on Tennessee's Tellico Lake sits within 30 minutes of a nationally recognized hospital, a Level I Trauma Center, specialty clinics, and one of the Southeast's only proton therapy centers

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. - WindRiver, a gated lakefront and golf community on Tellico Lake in Lenoir City, Tennessee, is highlighting one of its strongest selling points: proximity to a healthcare corridor that now includes a nationally recognized hospital just 10 minutes from its gates.

Fort Loudoun Medical Center, the closest hospital to WindRiver, was recently recognized as a Top Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, a national independent watchdog organization whose designation is earned by fewer than 6% of eligible U.S. hospitals. Fort Loudoun also holds an“A” Hospital Safety Grade and Joint Commission certification as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center.

“When buyers visit WindRiver, healthcare is one of their first questions. Fort Loudoun earning Top Hospital recognition makes that conversation easy - they're moving to a place where a nationally recognized hospital is 10 minutes away, a Level I Trauma Center is 30 minutes away, and specialty care is right in town,” said Kari Fisher, Sales & Marketing Manager of WindRiver.

A Healthcare Corridor Within 30 Minutes

WindRiver is located in Loudon County, approximately 25 miles southwest of downtown Knoxville. The community sits within a regional healthcare corridor that includes:

Fort Loudoun Medical Center (10 minutes) - A Covenant Health hospital with 50 licensed beds, 12 emergency suites, more than 200 physicians across 29 specialty areas, and 24-hour emergency services. Earned The Leapfrog Group's Top Hospital recognition, an“A” Hospital Safety Grade, and Joint Commission certification as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center.

University of Tennessee Medical Center (30 minutes) - An 855-bed academic medical center in Knoxville, ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the number one hospital in the Knoxville metro and number five in Tennessee. UTMC is the region's only Level I Trauma Center and home to the UT Cancer Institute, one of just a handful of proton therapy centers in the Southeast.

Specialty Clinics & Outpatient Services (Lenoir City & Knoxville) - The greater Lenoir City and Knoxville corridor includes cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, neurology, physical therapy, and primary care practices, many with locations within 10 to 20 minutes of WindRiver.

About WindRiver

WindRiver is East Tennessee's premier gated lakefront and golf community on Tellico Lake in Lenoir City, Tennessee, featuring a championship golf course designed by Bob Cupp, direct lake and marina access, dining at Citico's Restaurant, wellness amenities, and neighborhoods including The Highlands, Navigator, and the newly released Driftwood Park. A detailed guide to healthcare options near the community is available at windriverliving/blog/healthcare-near-windriver-hospitals-specialists-and-medical-facilities/.

For more information, visit windriverliving or call 865-988-1864.