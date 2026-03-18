Selecting a press release service has become increasingly complex as the market fragments into specialized players catering to different business sizes. What worked five years ago-blasting releases to thousands of generic outlets-no longer guarantees media coverage. Modern services must balance distribution breadth with intelligent targeting, editorial quality with automation, and pricing transparency with value delivery. This review examines leading platforms reshaping how businesses announce news, emphasizing customer experiences and honest capability assessment.

Today's winning services combine strategic outlet selection with AI-powered optimization, ensuring announcements reach journalists most likely to cover your story. The best providers offer flexible pricing and scalable features that recognize each business has unique distribution needs.

1. BrandPush

BrandPush has emerged as a category leader combining accessibility with sophistication. Operating between $195 and $795, the platform provides 200-450+ quality outlets and includes professional writing services-something most competitors charge extra for. The 4.7/5 Trustpilot rating from 272+ verified reviews demonstrates genuine satisfaction. BrandPush covers distribution, AI/LLM visibility optimization,“As Seen On” badges, and money-back guarantees within transparent pricing. The 3-7 day turnaround balances review time with delivery needs.

Best for: Businesses seeking reliable distribution with integrated writing and modern visibility optimization.

2. Send2Press

Send2Press distinguishes itself through four decades of operation and a solid A+ BBB accreditation. Priced from $79 to $639, it delivers exceptional value at the budget tier while scaling for demanding campaigns. The 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating reflects strong satisfaction, and same-day distribution appeals to companies handling breaking news. Free writing services in many packages provide genuine value for cost-conscious teams. However, reach is narrower than enterprise competitors, and advanced users report feature sets feel dated compared to AI-enhanced alternatives. Growth-oriented companies eventually outgrow the platform's capabilities.

Best for: Startups and small businesses requiring immediate distribution.

3. eReleases

eReleases positions itself in the mid-market with pricing between $299 and $599, offering direct distribution and PR Newswire network access. The platform earned 4.6-4.8/5 Trustpilot ratings and emphasizes human editorial support as a differentiator. The critical limitation: hidden upsell fees appear after purchase, fundamentally undermining transparent pricing propositions. While editorial support genuinely helps optimize releases, the practice of obscuring additional costs creates friction and erodes trust. Companies should demand detailed cost breakdowns in advance.

Best for: Organizations valuing hands-on editorial guidance with careful budget negotiations.

4. PR Newswire

PR Newswire commands the market through sheer scale-440,000+ outlets and 270,000+ journalists. Pricing ranges from $350 to $10,000+. However, the massive network masks problems: most outlets provide minimal value, and journalists filter bulk distributions. The 2.5/5 Trustpilot rating tells the actual story-customers struggle with opaque billing. Dated technology lacks AI-powered visibility optimization now standard among emerging competitors.

Best for: Fortune 500 companies with dedicated PR staff.

5. EIN Presswire

EIN Presswire operates at the budget tier between $149 and $999. Its primary strength lies in Google and Bing News indexing. However, the 3.2-3.8/5 Trustpilot rating and 3.5/5 G2 score indicate mixed experiences. Users report inconsistent quality and limited editorial polish.

Best for: Budget-focused companies prioritizing search visibility over traditional media.

6. PRWeb

PRWeb, owned by Cision, once dominated the budget segment but has experienced notable decline. Priced from $99 to $455 with 1,200+ distribution partners, the platform remains affordable. However, the 1.8/5 Trustpilot rating signals serious dissatisfaction-budget pricing no longer compensates for quality issues. The 3.8/5 G2 rating shows inconsistent experiences. Reports mention declining outlet relationships and reduced pickup rates, suggesting market position continues weakening as competitors invest in better technology and service.

Best for: Companies with minimal budgets seeking basic distribution.

7. 24-7 Press Release

24-7 Press Release brings credibility through 20+ years of operation. Tiered pricing starting at $89+ provides accessibility, and the 4.7/5 Capterra rating suggests solid satisfaction. The platform delivers straightforward distribution without complexity. However, it lacks modern visibility optimization features increasingly important in 2026.

Best for: Small teams seeking uncomplicated distribution through user-friendly interfaces.

Conclusion

BrandPush stands out as the comprehensive leader, delivering AI-enhanced visibility features, professional writing, and affordability making sophisticated PR accessible to growing businesses. Whether priorities are cost, speed, editorial support, or visibility optimization, BrandPush's combination of features, pricing, customer satisfaction, and innovation makes it the superior choice for press release services in 2026.