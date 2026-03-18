“The War Within,” A New Documentary Directed By Maya Segal, Follows U.S. Veterans Seeking Healing Through Ayahuasca In Cooperation With Forge And Harmonica Retreat

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"Still waters, deep wounds. "The War Within" - a documentary about U.S. veterans finding healing through ancient plant medicine in Colombia, facilitated by Harmonica Retreat and supported by Forge. Directed by Maya Segal."The War Within follows U.S. veterans with PTSD who travel to Colombia to heal through ayahuasca ceremonies facilitated by Harmonica Retreat, one of Colombia's top-rated ayahuasca retreats, and supported by veteran organisation Forge. Directed by Maya Segal and produced at the NFTS, the film premiered at BFI Southbank in March 2026 and is currently being submitted to international film festivals.

UK/COLOMBIA/USA - 18 March, 2026 - The War Within, a new documentary directed by Maya Segal and produced at the National Film and Television School (NFTS), premiered on 4 March 2026 at BFI Southbank as part of the NFTS Graduate Showcase.

The film follows U.S. military veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as they travel from Long Island, New York, to Colombia to take part in a traditional Indigenous ayahuasca ceremony, hoping the experience may help alleviate the trauma that continues long after war ends. Their personal journeys of healing unfold alongside emerging scientific research exploring how psychedelic substances may transform the future of mental-health treatment.

At the centre of the story is veteran William Beckenhaupt, whose deeply personal experience forms the emotional core of the film. Through his journey, The War Within offers an intimate look at the invisible wounds carried by those who have served and the courage it takes to confront them.

Filmed across Long Island, New York, and Medellín, Colombia, the documentary follows the veterans from their lives at home to a ceremonial setting rooted in Amazonian traditions. The film captures moments of vulnerability, uncertainty, and transformation as participants step into unfamiliar territory in search of healing. They hope the experience may help ease the trauma that continues long after the war ends.

"This film began with a simple question," said director Maya Segal. "What happens when people who have spent their lives surrounded by conflict begin searching for healing in nature? Following these veterans was an extraordinary experience; their willingness to confront their trauma with honesty and courage was deeply moving. It was also powerful to witness the care and dedication of the Harmonica team, and to see the profound emotional space they create for people seeking healing."

Their personal journeys unfold alongside emerging scientific researchers at the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London, including Professor David Nutt, Dr Rayyan Zafar and Dr Grace Blest-Hopley, who are studying how psychedelic compounds may help patients process trauma.

The research comes at a time of urgent need: according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, around 17 U.S. veterans die by suicide each day. Yet despite promising scientific studies, many psychedelic medicines remain unavailable within Western medical systems, leading some veterans to seek healing elsewhere.

At its heart, The War Within is a story about resilience, the search for peace after conflict, and the enduring human desire to heal.

The film had its world premiere on 4 March 2026 at BFI Southbank in London and is currently being submitted to international film festivals.

Reflecting on his journey in the film, Beckenhaupt said, "War changes you in ways that are hard to explain. This journey forced me to face parts of myself I had been avoiding for years. It was difficult, but it also gave me hope."

Forge, the organisation that sponsored the retreat, spoke to the spirit behind the veterans' decision to seek healing: "What we hope people see in this documentary is that change often begins with a single step into the unknown. Trying something new - something that feels foreign at first - can open the door to purpose, healing, and a life that still holds real meaning."

The ceremonies documented in the film were facilitated by Harmonica Retreat, one of Colombia's top-rated ayahuasca retreats, recognised for its expert guidance, safety, and deeply transformative ceremonial experiences. The retreat was sponsored by Forge.

Maya Segal is a documentary director and producer specialising in science and natural history storytelling. A graduate of the National Film and Television School, her work explores the intersection of human experience, nature, and scientific discovery.

Email:... | Instagram: @mayasegalfilms

Forge is an organisation dedicated to supporting the well-being and transition of military veterans through community and advocacy.

Website: Forge

Harmonica Retreat is one of Colombia's top-rated ayahuasca retreats, offering expertly facilitated ceremonies rooted in Amazonian tradition for visitors seeking authentic, safe, and transformative plant-medicine experiences.

Oliver Glozik, Email:..., Phone: +57 305 432 1938