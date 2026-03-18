Jeremy Lach President Empire Marketing Partners Interviewed On Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Going From Annuity Producer To Recognized Retirement Expert

Jeremy Lach discusses insights on going from an annuity producer to recognized retirement expert

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

In the world of financial advising, particularly in the realm of retirement planning, there exists a critical distinction between two types of professionals: those who focus on products and those who emphasize outcomes. This differentiation is not merely a matter of semantics; it fundamentally alters the client-advisor relationship, the perceived value of services rendered, and ultimately the success of financial strategies. The podcast featuring Jeremy Lach, president of Empire Marketing Partners, highlights this vital shift from a product-centric to an outcome-oriented approach, revealing how advisors can transform their practices and better serve their clients.

At the core of this discussion is the recognition that many financial professionals fall into the trap of being perceived as mere product sales type. These“commodity sellers” often focus on the minutiae of financial products-rates, caps, bonuses-and engage clients in conversations that revolve around the technical details of annuities or other financial instruments. This approach can lead to a transactional relationship, where the advisor is viewed as just another salesperson in a crowded marketplace. In contrast, someone who may be a retirement income specialists take a markedly different approach. They prioritize discussions about the long-term outcomes their clients desire, such as financial security, peace of mind, and sustainable income throughout retirement.

The importance of focusing on outcomes cannot be overstated. When advisors adopt an outcome-oriented mindset, they shift the conversation from the specifics of financial products to understanding the broader goals of their clients. This paradigm encourages advisors to ask probing questions and gain a comprehensive understanding of their clients' financial situations, objectives, and concerns. By doing so, they can tailor their recommendations to meet the unique needs of each client, thus creating a more personalized and effective financial strategy.

One of the key benefits of this approach is the increased clarity it provides to clients. When clients understand the outcomes they are working towards-such as predictable income or protection against market volatility-they are more likely to remain calm during turbulent times. For instance, during periods of market instability, clients of income specialists are often reassured by their understanding of how their income is protected, as opposed to clients of commodity sellers, who may feel anxious and uncertain about their investments. This clarity not only fosters trust but also enhances the advisor-client relationship, positioning the advisor as a supportive partner rather than just a salesperson.

Moreover, by focusing on outcomes rather than products, advisors can differentiate themselves in a competitive marketplace. In a world where financial products can often be easily compared and commoditized, the ability to articulate a clear value proposition based on outcomes allows advisors to stand out. Clients are more likely to engage with and remain loyal to advisors who help them envision a secure financial future, rather than those who simply present a range of products.

The shift from a product-centric to an outcome-oriented approach also encourages advisors to think more holistically about their clients' financial lives. This means considering not just the immediate financial needs, but also the long-term implications of their decisions. By collaborating with other professionals-such as legal and tax experts-advisors can create comprehensive retirement plans that address a wide range of factors affecting their clients' financial well-being. This holistic approach reinforces the advisor's role as a trusted expert, capable of guiding clients through the complexities of retirement planning.

In conclusion, the podcast discussion with Jeremy Lach underscores a significant shift in financial advising: the move from a focus on products to a focus on outcomes. By prioritizing the desired results of their clients, advisors can foster deeper relationships, enhance clarity, and differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape. The transformation from a commodity seller to a recognized retirement income specialist not only benefits the advisor's practice but, more importantly, empowers clients to achieve their financial goals with confidence and peace of mind. Ultimately, this outcome-oriented mindset is a powerful tool in the quest for financial security and success in retirement.

Jeremy shared:“Everyone can offer, any organization like mine can offer products, but we want to spend our time talking with advisors who like to talk about outcomes. And that is like predictable income, protecting lifestyle, things like that. I've got some firms that we work with here at Empire that don't even really use the word annuity.”

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About Jeremy Lach

Jeremy has spent more than 20 years in the financial services industry building, scaling, and strengthening distribution channels for independent financial professionals across the country. His career began in retail financial services in 1999, shortly after graduating from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. He then spent two years with John Hancock Financial, where he built a strong foundation in product knowledge, and client strategy.

In 2001, Jeremy transitioned into the wholesale channel with American Financial in Minneapolis; a move that shaped the trajectory of my career. Since then, He has dedicated himself to helping independent insurance reps, Advisor Representatives (IARs), RIAs, and Registered Representatives grow their businesses with intention and discipline.

In today's IMO world, support often comes after they've already proven themselves. Empire was built to change that.

Jeremy believes in identifying talent early and backing it immediately, not waiting until production numbers make the decision easy. At Empire Marketing Partners, they support advisors at launch and throughout their growth by being a stable, strategic partner from day one.

He is committed to proving that through superior service, experience, and consistency, they bring more value than anyone else in the space. This isn't transactional. They operate like family, and their actions reflect that commitment every step of the way.

Today, Jeremy is focused not only on supporting advisors operationally, but also on strengthening his brand and influence within the industry-aligning with like-minded professionals and firms who are committed to growth, excellence, and long-term impact.

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Jeremy Lach is the Founder of Empire Marketing Partners, an independent marketing organization (IMO) that supports licensed insurance professionals. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast/interview are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as individualized investment, tax, or legal advice.

Empire Marketing Partners does not provide direct financial planning or investment advisory services to the public. Insurance and annuity products are offered through properly licensed insurance professionals and are subject to state availability, carrier underwriting guidelines, and suitability requirements. Guarantees referenced, if any, are backed solely by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance carrier.

Financial professionals and consumers should consult their own qualified advisors regarding their specific situation before making any financial decisions.