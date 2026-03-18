Cris Casey's Optimizing M&A Execution With CRISPTM Launches On Amazon, Earns Hot New Release And Best Seller Recognition In Multiple Business Categories

MENAFN - GetNews) Optimizing M&A Execution with CRISPTM: Mitigating the Risk of Using Yesterday's Playbooks in Today's World, the new book by execution practitioner and strategist Cris Casey, has launched on Amazon and has already been recognized as a Hot New Release and Best Seller in multiple business and project management categories.







Optimizing M&A Execution with CRISP



: Mitigating the Risk of Using Yesterday's Playbooks in Today's World was named an Amazon Hot New Release in Technical Project Management and Business Consolidations & Mergers. It also reached #1 Best Seller in Business Project Management and Technical Project Management, as well as #2 Best Seller in Engineering Project Management, based on Amazon category rankings shown in launch screenshots provided by the publisher.

Published by Prominence Publishing, the book addresses one of the most persistent and costly problems in mergers and acquisitions: inefficient and ineffective deal execution, before and especially after a deal is signed. Rather than focusing on deal thesis, transaction strategy or generic integration checklists, Casey presents CRISP



, a proven communication-centric execution model designed to reduce friction and improve alignment across complex initiatives, without the addition of technical debt or new administrative overhead.

While CRISP



equally benefits all participants in an M&A initiative, the book is aimed at buy-side directors, senior managers, corporate development leaders, integration leaders, and private equity operating partners managing multiple transactions over time. Its positioning reflects a deliberate focus on practical and specific business adoption rather than conceptual or broad-based consumer appeal. As one early reviewer put it:“It's not a light read, but for people in the M&A trenches, it's exactly the kind of practical, no-fluff playbook they've been looking for.”

Casey draws on nearly five decades of experience executing complex initiatives under pressure, across industries and enterprise environments where communication failures, unclear deliverable ownership, and outdated playbooks often create avoidable delays, increased cost, and ultimately deal value erosion. CRISP



is presented as a field-hardened structure for improving how information is exchanged across roles, functions, workstreams, and entities, without requiring wholesale process redesign or new technology adoption.

“This topic matters because it puts a spotlight on a problem that many organizations still underestimate or totally ignore,” said Casey.“Deal execution doesn't breakdown because people lack intelligence, desire, or bandwidth. It happens because well-intended plans fail under the dense fog of real operating conditions. I wrote this book to give leaders a predictable way to increase visibility, reduce noise, improve coordination, and protect the value the deal was meant to create at the transaction's most fundamental level.”

The book includes on-line access to the core set of artifacts and short demonstrations intended to support implementation, internal sharing, and escalation to leadership. These resources are meant to accelerate adoption within existing tools and operating environments, making the book not just a point of view, but a usable operating model for organizations navigating integration and execution risk.

With early Amazon recognition across multiple categories, Optimizing M&A Execution with CRISP



is entering the market as a timely resource for leaders seeking a more effective approach to pre and post-deal execution and in the process, enterprise change.

About the Author

Cris Casey has spent nearly 50 years as an independent practitioner executing complex initiatives across industries under demanding budgets and timelines. His work with organizations such as AT&T, Coca-Cola, CVS, IBM, gategroup, Smith & Nephew, Swinerton Builders, and Verizon shaped a career focused on solving the communication problems that undermine execution. That experience led to the creation of CRISP



, an approach designed to reduce noise, strengthen alignment, and improve predictability in high-stakes cross-functional and cross-entity environments.

Optimizing M&A Execution with CRISP



: Mitigating the Risk of Using Yesterday's Playbooks in Today's World is available now on Amazon.