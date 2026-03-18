Expanding Assets And Investments In The Nuclear Fuel Cycle Highlighted By New Company Name & Symbol, Plus Planned Spinoff To Shareholders: Frontier Nuclear And Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: FNUC)

U.S. Focused Front-End Nuclear Fuel Cycle Company Developing a Portfolio of Uranium Exploration and Development Projects.

Projects in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah, Together with Investments in Next-Generation Uranium Enrichment and Small Modular Reactors.

New Company of Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. and Nasdaq Trading Symbol Change to FNUC.

Acquisition of Global Uranium and Enrichment Ltd. Providing One of the Largest Uranium Resource Bases in the U.S.

Largest Shareholder of Ubaryon Pty Ltd, Developing Next Generation Uranium Enrichment Technology.

Invested in Kadmos Energy Services LLC, Developing Small Modular Light Water Reactors using Licensed Technology and Supply Chains.

Intention to Spin-Off Lithium Assets in the coming months.

Planned Spin-Off Consistent with Strategic Transformation into a Focused Nuclear Fuel Cycle Company and Intended to Unlock Value for Shareholders.

MENAFN - GetNews)



$FNUC is Developing Projects in Western US States and Investments in Next-Generation Uranium Enrichment and Small Modular Reactors



Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: FNUC ) is developing a U.S. focused front-end nuclear fuel cycle company through a portfolio of U.S. uranium exploration and development projects in Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah, together with investments in next-generation uranium enrichment and small modular reactors. FNUC continues to evaluate value-accretive opportunities in other sectors of the domestic U.S. nuclear fuel cycle.







Name Change to Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. and Trading Symbol Change to FNUC

On March 13th Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) announced that it will change its name to "Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc." and change its trading symbol to FNUC effective on Monday, March 16, 2026.

FNUC has completely transformed the Company over the past year, by expanding assets and investments in multiple sectors of the nuclear fuel cycle.

The recently completed acquisition of Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited provides FNUC with one of the largest uranium resource bases in the U.S., together with one of the largest and most prospective uranium exploration projects in the prolific Powder River Basin in Wyoming - the Pine Ridge uranium project. In addition, we now have interests in uranium exploration and development projects in Colorado.

FNUC is the largest shareholder of Ubaryon Pty Ltd, developing their next generation uranium enrichment technology, with Urenco Limited as the second largest shareholder of Ubaryon.







FNUC also invested in Kadmos Energy Services LLC, which is developing small modular light water reactors using existing, proven and licensed technology and supply chains to meet the growing global electricity demand. Kadmos Energy intends to deploy SMRs based on existing technology positioning FNUC to pursue SMR deployment on a potentially accelerated timeline relative to emerging reactor designs.

FNUC also announced its intention to spin-off its lithium assets into a separate entity in the coming months. The planned spin-off is consistent with the FNUC strategic transformation into a focused nuclear fuel cycle company, and is intended to unlock value for shareholders by allowing the lithium assets to be held in a dedicated vehicle with its own management team and growth strategy.

Portfolio Company, Kadmos Energy, Submits Response to the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office's Request for Information

On March 5th FNUC announced that following its public debut at the Texas Nuclear Summit in October 2025, its small modular reactor portfolio company, Kadmos Energy Services LLC, has responded to Texas' call for nuclear power expansion via the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office ("TANEO") Request for Information ("RFI") process. The FNUC Kadmos response outlines how Texas can help accelerate the deployment of new nuclear power generation, while anticipating fuel cycle considerations that will be crucial to its success.

The TANEO RFI seeks industry expertise to determine the permitting and workforce development actions necessary to streamline advanced nuclear power plant deployments in Texas. Kadmos, led by CEO Youssef Ballout, detailed Kadmos' vision during the Texas Nuclear Summit's "Nuclear is National Security” panel moderated by the Honorable Jeffrey Merrifield - a former presidential appointee to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and leader of Pillsbury's Nuclear Energy Team.







FNUC Kadmos CEO Youssef Ballout speaking at the Texas Nuclear Summit can be seen in this image from the event:

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