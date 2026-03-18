Defining New Value For Agriculture Amidst The Tide Of The Times

MENAFN - GetNews) When modern green agriculture integrates with high-tech biotechnology companies specializing in life sciences, empowering millions of acres of fertile land, and when a single seed is entrusted with the mission of safeguarding human health, a profound transformation in modern agriculture unfolds. Based in the Hainan Free Trade Port and radiating to core agricultural production areas nationwide, Hainan Aogu, leveraging its globally leading plant-derived SOD (superoxide dismutase) technology, has established millions of acres of SOD-enhanced corn, wheat, and rice planting bases across the country through an order-based agricultural model, painting a grand blueprint for a nation's granary: "Technology empowers agriculture, industry ensures safety, and health leads the future."







Through years of dedicated development, Aogu has built a closed-loop ecosystem encompassing the entire industrial chain, from seed research and development, green agricultural product cultivation, bulk grain trading, and antibiotic-free breeding, to intensive processing, modern storage, and financial synergy. It has developed nearly 100 core technologies both domestically and internationally, holding 77 leading national patents and numerous international gold and silver awards. This integrated approach across primary, secondary, and tertiary industries has driven the development of more than ten upstream and downstream industries. Aogu's achievements represent not only its own development path but also a systematic solution to the contemporary challenges of "rural revitalization," "food security," and "Healthy China."







I. Foundation: A million-mu functional agricultural ecological network spanning China

By bringing together top agricultural breeding scientists, academies of sciences, agricultural academies, agricultural universities, senior scholars in aquaculture, higher education institutions, academician think tanks, and professional industry teams, and through 21 years of scientific research, Aogu has integrated the entire industrial chain and implemented solutions in more than 1,000 townships.

Focusing on major planting areas, the company provides high-value transformation solutions for secondary and tertiary industries, covering seven major sectors including functional foods, health beverages and wines, green ecological bulk agricultural products, antibiotic-free meat products, and health and beauty products. This has created diversified employment opportunities, effectively addressing issues such as rural talent loss, low farmer income, and low land-use efficiency, while driving local economic development and promoting innovation in functional agriculture.

With a strategic layout across China's core agricultural regions-including Anhui, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, Qinghai, the three northeastern provinces, Henan, Hebei, Shandong, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Tibet, Jiangsu, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, and Sichuan-the company has established high-standard agricultural bases exceeding 20 million mu in total area, with strong grain and meat production and storage capacity, laying a solid foundation for industrial development.







1. SOD Super Corn – A Golden Pivot for the Circular Economy

As the core of the industry, SOD super corn achieves high-value utilization of the entire plant, from high-yield kernels to "golden stalks," laying the foundation for maximizing the value of the industrial chain. Breaking through the bottlenecks of traditional corn, it achieves mature stalks, integrating high yields, high nutrition, and high comprehensive utilization value of both kernels and stalks. The stalk nutrition is comparable to that of ordinary grade-one corn kernels. Each acre yields the equivalent of four times the grain, increasing farmers' income by more than 1,000 yuan per acre, becoming an important force in ensuring food security and promoting rural revitalization. In recent years, Aogu has achieved large-scale, standardized planting of super corn on more than 10 million acres nationwide. Corn kernels serve as functional grains and high-end feed ingredients, while stalks become a "golden resource," reducing breeding costs by 25%-40% when applied to the livestock industry. Simultaneously, it realizes multiple values such as biomass utilization and grain-free brewing of health-promoting wines from stalks. One acre of corn yields multiple benefits, increasing farmers' income and driving the rapid development of multiple industrial chains, including agriculture, upstream and downstream health foods, livestock breeding, aquaculture, poultry farming, brewing, and deep processing physical extraction.







2. SOD Functional Staple Foods (SOD Wheat, SOD Rice) – Green Vitality in People's Bowls

Aogu has successfully applied its core SOD fertilizer technology to agricultural products such as wheat, rice, fruits, and vegetables, enabling large-scale cultivation of green and healthy foods with high SOD activity, high nutritional value, and free of pesticide, fertilizer, and heavy metal residues. SOD-enriched grains have a naturally sweet aroma, are green and healthy, and are rich in antioxidant active SOD, making them highly sought after by consumers across the country, especially the elderly and children, with market demand consistently exceeding supply. SOD fertilizer not only increases yields and income, but crop straw can also be used as feed to empower the livestock industry, increasing farmers' income by approximately 200 yuan per mu. Currently, Aogu Group has signed contracts with major producing areas such as Zhoukou Supply and Marketing Cooperative Group in Henan, Beidahuang, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, military reclamation, farms, and state-owned farms to cultivate up to one million mu of SOD wheat. This not only strengthens the national food security defense line but also precisely meets the needs of consumption upgrading, injecting new hope for health into the staple food of the Chinese people.

3. SOD-Free Antibiotic-Free Farming – A Reassuring Promise from Farm to Table

Centered on SOD functional feed, the Aogu Livestock Research Team has developed a high-immunity ecological farming system that eliminates antibiotics and hormones throughout the breeding process. This system covers major livestock categories including cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, and aquatic species.

SOD active substances enhance animal immunity, replacing traditional antibiotic-based farming methods and eliminating drug residues at the source. The result is higher-quality meat with improved protein content, better texture, and superior taste.

This approach represents a pioneering advancement in grain-saving, high-efficiency, antibiotic-free, and low-cost livestock farming, while improving the comprehensive utilization of forage resources. It significantly enhances the international competitiveness of China's livestock industry and strengthens food security, providing consumers with high-quality, affordable, and organic meat products.

At the same time, high-quality corn stalk feed reduces concentrated feed usage by 25%–40%, lowers breeding costs by 200–400 yuan per ton, and improves milk production and livestock growth rates. Through an integrated planting-breeding circular model, Aogu has established a sustainable system that promotes efficient resource use and environmental harmony, enhancing the resilience of the livestock industry.







Meanwhile, the high-quality corn stalk feed boasts excellent nutritional components, saving 25%-40% of concentrated feed per ton of livestock feed, reducing breeding costs by 200-400 yuan per ton, and simultaneously increasing milk production in dairy cows, resulting in significant livestock weight gain. Through a green circular model that integrates planting and breeding, Aogu has established a sustainable development paradigm that achieves efficient resource utilization and harmonious environmental coexistence, significantly enhancing the resilience of the domestic livestock industry in the face of tight food supplies.

II. Engine: A Globally Leading Moat of SOD Biotechnology

After 21 years of scientific research, from the targeted breeding and large-scale extraction of plant-derived SOD to the high-value utilization of whole crops and antibiotic-free aquaculture applications, Aogu has mastered a complete set of core technologies from the laboratory to the field. These technologies constitute the fundamental driving force and core barrier for the company to promote industry progress and ensure the superior quality of its products.

III. System: Modern industrial infrastructure integrating security and collaboration

Hainan Aogu integrates a professional storage and procurement system, standardized warehousing resources, and agricultural financial instruments. It innovatively utilizes letters of credit, relying on state-owned enterprises such as agricultural service providers and agricultural guarantee institutions to provide financial support, thus building a "buffer" and adding an "accelerator" for the stable operation of the industrial chain. This ensures that partner companies can easily cope with market cycles, achieving "easy planting, easy harvesting, good storage, sufficient supply, and easy mobilization" for SOD-functional agricultural products, transforming industrial resilience into stable value output for upstream and downstream industries.

IV. Vision: Ushering in a new era of value sharing in functional agriculture

Aogu has embarked on a path of reshaping the value chain of efficient agriculture through technology. Today, this grand industrial blueprint covering China's core production areas has unfolded. Behind it lies a firm commitment to the food security strategy, a precise response to the health needs of the people, and a profound empowerment of rural revitalization. We firmly believe that the most promising endeavors require the most visionary partners to achieve them. In this blueprint, a new chapter awaits writing, and we anticipate: broader market resonance, deeper industrial chain collaboration, and more innovative application expansion.

With reverence for nature and life, let's explore the possibilities of future food; with the entrepreneurial spirit to change the world, let's cultivate "super corn" into a future industrial forest that benefits the country and its people. Hainan Aogu is always open to partners who share the concept of "science and technology revitalizing agriculture and a healthy China." We look forward to engaging in multi-level and multi-dimensional cooperation and exploration with outstanding enterprises, investment institutions, and local governments in the industry chain, jointly investing in the eternal needs of humanity; "food safety, physical health, and longevity"-this eternal proposition that transcends economic cycles is also the main course of China's development in the next decade.