Jordan Lulich And Robin A. Lloyd, Sr., Receive Recognition For Leadership In The Vero Beach Community

Jordan Lulich and Robin A. Lloyd, Sr. have been recognized for their leadership and long-standing service to the Vero Beach community after being featured in Vero Beach Magazine as Leaders in Legal Excellence in the publication's January 2026 Leaders of Vero Beach issue. The feature honors professionals who have built respected careers while making meaningful contributions to the local community.

The recognition highlights the strength of Lulich & Attorneys, one of the longest-established law firms serving Indian River County. With more than 50 years of legal service and three offices located in Vero Beach and Sebastian, the firm has built its reputation on trusted legal counsel, long-term client relationships, and a deep commitment to the people it serves.

Jordan Lulich, a board-certified Florida real estate attorney, focuses his practice on real property, business, and estate planning law. He regularly represents buyers, sellers, agents, brokers, and mortgage lenders in complex transactions and also serves as an agent for Old Republic National Title Company. A graduate of Indian River Charter High School and Florida State University, he holds the prestigious AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell. He frequently leads educational seminars for local agents and brokerages on real estate law and estate planning.

Robin A. Lloyd, Sr., senior attorney at Lulich & Attorneys, brings decades of legal experience shaped by military service and civic leadership. A U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, Lloyd later earned his degree from the University of Kentucky and his law degree from the University of Louisville. Since 1990, his legal practice has focused on tax law, estate planning, and administration.

In addition to his legal work, Lloyd has served on numerous community boards, including the Indian River Community Foundation, Saint Edward's School, and the Red Cross, reflecting a long-standing dedication to public service.

Together, Lulich and Lloyd represent the values that define Lulich & Attorneys: professional excellence, trusted client relationships, and a strong commitment to the community they call home. Their recognition reflects a firm built on homegrown leadership and decades of dependable service.

About Lulich & Attorneys

Lulich & Attorneys is one of the longest-established law firms in Indian River County, serving clients for more than 50 years through three offices located in Vero Beach and Sebastian. The firm provides comprehensive legal services in real estate, estate planning, business law, tax matters, and related legal areas. With more than $500 million in real estate transactions handled and over 500 five-star reviews, the firm combines decades of legal experience with a client-first approach to deliver trusted legal solutions.