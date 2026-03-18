The Red Clay Of Tara Calls Again: Author Larry Bynum Unveils The Definitive Sequel To The O'hara-Butler Saga In Tomorrow Never Comes

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"TOMORROW NEVER COMES VOL 1 & 2 By Larry Bynum"

For nearly a century, one of the greatest cliffhangers in literary history has remained unanswered: what happened to Scarlett O'Hara after Rhett Butler walked out into the Atlanta mist? Today, author Larry Bynum finally answers that question with the release of his ambitious two-volume manuscript, Tomorrow Never Comes, now available on Amazon. This sweeping epic bridges the gap between the Reconstruction era and the mid-1950s, weaving together two timelines bound by blood, land, and the enduring spirit of Tara.

At the heart of this new narrative is Katie Scarlett Johnson, the great-granddaughter of the original Scarlett O'Hara. Growing up in the 1950s, Katie is a woman ahead of her time, a business school graduate with a shrewd intellect and a fire that mirrors her legendary ancestor. On the eve of her twenty-first birthday, her grandmother, Melanie Butler Wilkes, daughter of Rhett and Scarlett, presents her with a profound gift: the original Scarlett's private journal.

"I wanted to explore the idea that history isn't just something we read; it's something we inherit," says Bynum, who spent five years meticulously researching and writing the sequel. "The lessons the original Scarlett learned in the 1870s are the same ones her great-granddaughter must face in a world of 1950s business and evolving social norms."

As Katie turns the pages of the journal, the reader is transported back to the evening Rhett left. In a series of vivid flashbacks, Tomorrow Never Comes reveals the original Scarlett's transformation from a desperate woman drinking to forget her sorrows into a mother finally understanding the weight of her responsibilities. From a typhoid outbreak that claims the lives of her children to a high-stakes reunion with Rhett amidst the violence of the Reconstruction-era South Carolina, the journal provides the closure fans have craved for decades.

But the past is not the only source of drama. In the present day, Katie Scarlett Johnson must navigate her own "Rhett and Ashley" dilemma. She finds herself engaged to the charming but vengeful Charles Kennedy, unaware that he is a descendant of Frank Kennedy with a century-old score to settle against the O'Haras. Meanwhile, her true counterpart, the stoic horse trainer Shawn Baxter, waits in the wings, hoping she will see the truth before it is too late.

Tomorrow Never Comes is a masterfully humanized look at the cost of legacy. It is a story of strong women, complicated men, and the realization that while tomorrow is always another day, the true battle is for the here and now. Both volumes are currently available for purchase on Amazon, offering a new generation of readers a chance to return to Tara.