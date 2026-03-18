Coreage Rx Celebrates National Nutrition Month With Comprehensive Approach To Weight Management

MENAFN - GetNews) Texas-based telehealth provider highlights the role of physician-guided nutrition strategies and GLP-1 therapies in supporting long-term metabolic health

WICHITA FALLS, TX - March 18, 2026 - As the nation observes National Nutrition Month this March, CoreAge Rx is reinforcing its commitment to helping patients take a medically supervised approach to metabolic health and weight management. The Wichita Falls-based telehealth company connects patients with U.S. board-certified physicians who develop individualized treatment plans pairing prescription GLP-1 therapies with nutrition-focused lifestyle guidance.

National Nutrition Month, created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, encourages Americans to make informed food choices and build healthier eating habits. CoreAge Rx is using the occasion to highlight the connection between proper nutrition, metabolic function, and the clinical evidence supporting GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies as tools for managing weight alongside dietary improvements.







“Nutrition is the foundation of any effective health plan, and that includes weight management,” said Ella Jones, a spokesperson for CoreAge Rx.“When patients combine GLP-1 therapy with better eating habits and consistent lifestyle changes, the results are significantly more sustainable.”

CoreAge Rx operates entirely through telehealth. Patients complete a confidential online health assessment, which is reviewed by a licensed provider who may prescribe compounded GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide or tirzepatide when medically appropriate. These medications mimic a naturally occurring hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar, helping patients feel full longer and reducing the likelihood of overeating.

The platform requires no insurance, charges no membership fees, and offers transparent pricing with compounded semaglutide starting at $99 per month and tirzepatide at $149 per month. Medications ship directly to patients with free two-day delivery.

“We built CoreAge Rx because too many people were falling through the cracks,” Jones added.“Either they couldn't afford a specialist, or they were stuck on waitlists, or they just didn't know where to start. Our model puts a licensed physician in their corner from day one.”

CoreAge Rx is LegitScript-certified, a compliance standard verifying that telehealth providers meet regulatory requirements for safety and legitimacy.

In recognition of National Nutrition Month, CoreAge Rx is encouraging anyone dealing with metabolic health concerns to take a proactive step toward physician-guided care. The company's online health assessment takes just minutes to complete and is typically reviewed by a board-certified provider within 24 hours. Patients who qualify receive their prescribed medications with free shipping and ongoing clinical support throughout their treatment.

About CoreAge Rx

CoreAge Rx is a telehealth company based in Wichita Falls, Texas, providing affordable, physician-supervised prescription therapies for weight management, men's health, and anti-aging. Through a fully online platform, patients receive confidential consultations with U.S. board-certified physicians, personalized treatment plans, and compounded medications delivered with free shipping.

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