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""Product quality gets someone to buy once. Service quality is what brings them back. We include samples with every order because we genuinely want people to discover products they didn't know they needed. And if something isn't right, we fix it immediately - no forms, no waiting, no excuses," said Nadia Doh, Founder of Sweetwater Labs."Sweetwater Labs customers consistently highlight the company's service experience alongside product performance in reviews. The New York-based natural skincare brand, which includes complimentary samples and additional items with orders, has made personalised customer relationships a core element of its business model.

Customer service in the direct-to-consumer skincare industry has long been a source of frustration for buyers. Automated responses, restrictive return windows, restocking fees, and difficulty reaching a human being are common complaints across the category. For a sector that sells products designed to make people feel good, the post-purchase experience often fails to match the promise.

Sweetwater Labs has taken a different approach, and its customer reviews suggest the strategy is working. Buyers frequently reference the service experience with the same specificity they bring to describing product results. One customer, Paula B., has described receiving orders from the company as an experience that includes unexpected extras with larger purchases, creating what she calls a consistently positive unboxing experience. Other reviews highlight the speed and responsiveness of the company's approach to resolving issues.

The company includes complimentary product samples with every order, regardless of order size. For larger purchases, additional full-sized items or gifts are included. The practice serves a dual purpose: it introduces customers to products outside their usual selections, and it reinforces the sense of a personal relationship between buyer and brand.







This approach sits alongside an unlimited satisfaction guarantee that the company states has no time restriction. Customers can return or exchange any product at any time for a full refund, a policy that removes the purchase risk that often discourages consumers from trying new skincare brands. The company states that this guarantee reflects confidence in its formulations rather than a marketing exercise.

Founder Nadia Doh spent a decade in apothecary and botanical research before launching the product line, developing formulations made entirely from natural ingredients for all skin types, with particular attention to sensitive skin. The range includes serums, face oils, masks, cleansers, and body care products, all free from synthetic fragrances, parabens, and chemical preservatives.

The combination of product performance and service quality appears to contribute directly to the company's reported customer retention rates. With multiple accounts active for six years or more, Sweetwater Labs represents an unusual case in an industry where brand switching is the norm.

All products are cruelty-free, vegan (with the exception of goat's milk soaps), and non-GMO. The company directs a portion of monthly revenue to charitable organisations and offers free domestic shipping with no minimum order requirement.

CONTACT: sweetwaterlabsnyc |... | 646-825-1488 | Instagram: @sweetwaterlabsnyc