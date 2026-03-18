Asheville, NC - Vellum Architecture & Design is seeing a significant rise in demand for holistic project delivery as homeowners increasingly prioritize seamless integration between architectural design and interiors. Responding to this shift, the firm has expanded over the past three years to provide full-service design capabilities-offering clients a single, cohesive vision from concept to completion.

With the addition of interior design services, Vellum has emerged as a leading home and interior design firm in Asheville, NC, uniquely positioned to manage every detail of the residential design journey-from site planning and spatial layout to finishes, furnishings, and lighting. This integrated approach eliminates the disconnect that frequently arises when architecture and interiors are executed by separate teams.“When architecture and interiors evolve together under one unified vision, the home becomes more than beautiful-it becomes deeply harmonious and emotionally resonant,” says Mark Rudolf, Founder and Principal of Vellum Architecture & Design, widely recognized as a luxury home architect in Asheville, NC.

Rudolf brings nearly 30 years of international design experience shaped by work on some of the world's most celebrated properties. His portfolio includes Castello di Casole in Tuscany- ranked the #2 hotel in the world by Travel + Leisure -and The Sebastian–Vail, consistently named among America's top resorts . These projects demonstrate his ability to create spaces where architectural form and interior environments work in harmony.

"Clients investing in custom homes deserve a unified design language," says Mark Rudolf, recognized as a high-end residential architect in Asheville, NC. "Our process ensures that spatial planning, material selections, lighting design, and furnishings all speak to the same design philosophy. It's about creating environments that feel intentional and complete."

Vellum's expertise in interior design for luxury homes in Asheville, NC complements its architectural services, offering clients a single point of accountability throughout the design process. The firm's Native Modern approach extends seamlessly from exterior massing and material palettes to interior finishes and custom millwork, ensuring every element contributes to the overall vision.

Discover the advantages of integrated design services. Visit to schedule a consultation with Mark Rudolf and explore how Vellum can bring a cohesive vision to your project.