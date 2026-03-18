North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron Honored With Lifesaving Award For Heroic Act

North Las Vegas, NV - March 18, 2026 - In a remarkable demonstration of courage and civic responsibility, North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron has been awarded the Lifesaving Award by the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) for his heroic actions during a violent incident on October 1, 2025. The award recognizes individuals who take decisive action to preserve life, often at great personal risk.

Councilman Barron's heroism unfolded while he was driving along Lake Mead Boulevard, when he witnessed an active assault in progress. A bystander was being attacked with a knife, sustaining severe injuries. Without hesitation, Councilman Barron immediately stopped his vehicle and intervened, confronting the armed assailant and halting the attack. His swift and composed actions secured the safety of the victim until law enforcement arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspect.

The victim, who had lost a significant amount of blood during the attack, was transported to UMC Trauma Center for urgent medical care. Subsequent surveillance footage confirmed that Councilman Barron's intervention was critical in preventing further injury and most likely saving the victim's life.

NLVPD Chief Gravatt praised Councilman Barron's actions:“Councilman Barron's bravery and quick thinking reflect the very best of our community. His actions stopped a violent attack and preserved a life. It is a privilege to recognize him with the Lifesaving Award.”

Councilman Barron expressed gratitude for the recognition while humbly redirecting the spotlight to the importance of community vigilance and public service.“I did what any member of this community would hope to do when someone's life is in danger,” he said.“I am grateful that the victim survived and proud to work alongside the men and women who protect our city every day.”







The Lifesaving Award is among the highest honors bestowed by the NLVPD and is reserved for acts that directly result in saving a life. Recipients are recognized not only for their courage but also for exemplifying the values of selflessness, civic responsibility, and dedication to the well-being of others.

Councilman Barron's intervention is a compelling example of leadership in action-showing that true public service goes beyond legislative duties. His willingness to put himself at risk for a stranger underscores the profound impact local leaders can have on their communities in moments of crisis.

Residents and local officials have lauded the Councilman's heroism, emphasizing that such actions inspire confidence, unity, and resilience within the North Las Vegas community. By stepping in to stop a violent attack, Councilman Barron not only preserved a life but also strengthened the city's commitment to public safety and mutual care.

For media inquiries or to learn more about the Lifesaving Award and Councilman Barron's recognized actions, please visit .







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