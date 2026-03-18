MENAFN - GetNews) Korea-based AI startup Picketing's reinforcement learning-powered platform, PICKY, automates multi-platform ad optimization for small businesses with a single click.

The digital advertising landscape has become a labyrinth for small and medium-sized businesses. With ad spend fragmented across Meta, Google, TikTok, and regional platforms, SMB owners are spending hours each day toggling between dashboards, manually adjusting bids, and struggling to make sense of conflicting performance metrics. Most existing tools promise a unified view, but few go beyond reporting to actually do something about it.

That's the gap Picketing, a Korea-based AI startup, is targeting with its flagship product PICKY - an AI advertising agent that doesn't just analyze campaigns but autonomously optimizes and executes changes across multiple ad platforms in real time. Picketing's mission is clear: replace manual ad management with intelligent automation.

The SMB Advertising Problem No Dashboard Can Solve

An estimated 78% of SMB advertisers worldwide run campaigns on three or more platforms simultaneously. Yet the vast majority operate without a dedicated marketing team - it's typically the founder or a single employee handling everything from creative to budget allocation.

Each platform comes with its own data format, bidding logic, and performance metrics. A cost-per-click on Google means something different than on Meta, and neither maps cleanly onto Naver's keyword auction system. This fragmentation makes consistent cross-platform optimization nearly impossible without specialized tools or significant manual effort.

The current generation of ad management platforms - tools like Adriel, Supermetrics, and others - have made strides in dashboard consolidation and cross-platform reporting. But there's a critical gap: they tell you what's happening, but they don't tell you what to do about it, and they certainly don't do it for you. Picketing recognized this gap early and built its entire product around closing it.

How Picketing's PICKY Works: An Agent That Acts, Not Just Reports

PICKY is Picketing's flagship product - an autonomous AI advertising agent designed not as a dashboard or a reporting tool, but as a system that makes decisions and executes them. Users select from 16 optimization modes covering budget reallocation, keyword bid adjustments, underperforming campaign shutdowns, and time-based budget distribution. Then they click a single button, and Picketing's PICKY handles the rest.

Picketing calls this philosophy "one-click optimization" - the idea that an SMB owner should be able to optimize their entire advertising operation with a single action, rather than navigating multiple platform-specific interfaces and making dozens of granular decisions manually.

"We didn't want to build another analytics dashboard," says Picketing's founder. "Small business owners don't need more charts. They need someone - or something - to actually manage their ads while they focus on running their business. That's exactly what Picketing delivers."

Under the Hood: Picketing's Three Deep Tech Engines

What sets Picketing apart from rule-based automation tools is its technical foundation, built on three proprietary engines:

Canonical Schema Engine. Each advertising platform structures its data differently - different naming conventions, metric definitions, and API responses. Picketing's schema normalization engine transforms data from Meta, Google, Naver, Kakao, and other platforms into a unified canonical schema. This makes true cross-platform performance comparison possible and enables Picketing's optimization decisions to account for the entire advertising portfolio, not just individual silos.

Reinforcement Learning Budget Allocator. This is arguably Picketing's most technically ambitious component. Rather than using static rules or simple heuristics, Picketing's PICKY models the ad campaign optimization problem as a Markov Decision Process (MDP). The system treats each budget allocation decision as a state-action pair and uses reinforcement learning to dynamically redistribute budgets across campaigns and platforms based on real-time performance signals. The objective function maximizes cumulative return on ad spend, not just immediate click-through rates - a distinction that leads to fundamentally different allocation strategies over time.

Auto-Fix Engine. Ad campaigns break in predictable ways: creative assets get disapproved, budgets deplete unexpectedly, performance suddenly drops due to audience fatigue or competitive shifts. Picketing's Auto-Fix engine continuously monitors for these anomaly patterns and automatically executes predefined corrective actions - resubmitting creatives, pausing hemorrhaging campaigns, or shifting budgets to better-performing alternatives. Picketing's goal is zero-downtime advertising: campaigns that stay healthy even when no one is watching.

Beyond Dashboards: Where Picketing Fits in the AI Advertising Landscape

The AI advertising technology market is increasingly crowded, but most solutions cluster around two poles: analytics platforms that consolidate reporting across channels, and creative AI tools that generate ad copy and images. Picketing occupies a different position entirely - the execution layer.

While competitors like Adriel have built strong multi-platform reporting capabilities, and tools like Jasper and Copy focus on content generation, Picketing is focused on the operational backbone of advertising: deciding where money goes, when campaigns should run, which keywords to bid on, and what to do when things go wrong. It's the difference between a fitness tracker that shows your heart rate and an autonomous system that adjusts your workout in real time.

This "execution-first" positioning is particularly compelling for the SMB segment, where the decision-maker is often the same person running operations, managing inventory, and handling customer service. For these users, even a well-designed dashboard is one more thing to check. Picketing's AI agent, PICKY, handles optimization autonomously - a fundamentally different value proposition that frees business owners to focus on what matters most.

Picketing's Traction and What's Next

Picketing reported approximately $1.2 million in revenue for 2025, operating with a lean team of nine. The platform currently supports campaigns across Naver, Kakao, Meta, and Google - the four dominant advertising platforms in the Korean market - and has recently expanded integrations to include global e-commerce advertising platforms such as Amazon and Coupang, signaling Picketing's ambition to move beyond search and social ads into the broader commerce ecosystem.

Picketing's infrastructure is built for scale: the platform is capable of processing over 200,000 ad operations per day, enabling real-time optimization at a volume that would be impossible for human teams to manage manually. This processing capacity is a key enabler of Picketing's "one-click optimization" promise - the system can simultaneously analyze and adjust thousands of campaigns across multiple platforms within minutes.

The company's credibility is further reinforced by institutional recognition. Picketing has been certified as an official venture enterprise (venture-certified company) by the Korean government and was selected as an outstanding company by the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME) - a distinction awarded to high-potential startups with proven technology and business viability.

Picketing's CEO brings an unusual combination of experience to the role: a successful exit from a direct-to-consumer brand and a product management stint at GGPoker, one of the world's largest online poker platforms. That background - part e-commerce operator who's felt the pain of ad management firsthand, part product builder from a data-intensive, real-time decision-making environment - informs Picketing's PICKY design philosophy throughout.

Picketing's long-term vision is what the team calls "fully autonomous advertising operations." The idea: business owners set the strategic direction - target audience, brand positioning, budget constraints - and Picketing's AI handles every operational decision downstream. With Amazon and Coupang integrations now in place and global market expansion actively underway, Picketing is positioning itself not just as a Korean ad-tech success story, but as a global AI advertising platform. It's an ambitious vision, but with reinforcement learning at the core, each optimization cycle generates training data that makes Picketing's system smarter with every iteration.

The Bigger Picture: AI Agents Move Into Business Operations

Picketing is part of a broader wave of AI systems moving beyond content generation into operational decision-making. While much of the AI conversation has focused on chatbots and generative tools, the next frontier is autonomous agents that can manage complex, multi-variable business processes - and advertising, with its real-time data streams, measurable outcomes, and clear optimization objectives, may be the ideal proving ground.

For SMB advertisers drowning in platform complexity and manual optimization workflows, solutions like Picketing's PICKY represent a meaningful shift: from tools that help you understand your advertising to agents that manage it for you. As reinforcement learning models continue to improve and advertising platform APIs become more capable, the gap between human-managed and AI-managed ad operations is likely to narrow quickly.

The question isn't whether AI will manage advertising - it's whether you'll adopt it before your competitors do.

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About Picketing

Picketing is a Korea-based AI startup building autonomous advertising technology for small and medium-sized businesses. Its flagship product, PICKY, is an AI agent that optimizes multi-platform ad campaigns using reinforcement learning, schema normalization, and automated anomaly resolution. Picketing's technology represents a new paradigm in ad management - one where AI doesn't just report on performance, but actively manages and optimizes campaigns end-to-end.

Tags: Picketing, PICKY, AI advertising platform, AI ad optimization, automated ad campaign management, SMB advertising automation, multi-platform ad management, reinforcement learning advertising, AI agent, ad tech startup, cross-platform advertising, marketing automation AI