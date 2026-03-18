Free To Live Announces Spring Fest 2026: A Community Event Empowering Survivors And Strengthening Community Support

MENAFN - GetNews)Free to Live, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic violence and supporting families through education, advocacy, and holistic healing, proudly announces Spring Fest 2026, a community-centered event designed to provide resources, connection, and healing for individuals and families across North Texas.

The event will take place Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Creekview High School located at 3201 Old Denton Road in Carrollton, Texas.







Spring Fest is a free community event that brings together families, advocates, organizations, and supporters to increase awareness about domestic violence while providing empowering experiences focused on healing, education, and community connection.

Empowering Survivors Through Resources and Community

Founded in 2023, Free to Live has built a growing network of more than 5,000 survivors, advocates, and supporters through community outreach, workshops, and wellness initiatives.

The organization provides trauma-informed resources that help individuals rebuild their lives through:

. Mental health and emotional wellness workshops

. Financial literacy education

. Community healing experiences

. Advocacy and support programming

. Resource drives supporting families impacted by domestic violence

Free to Live has also organized initiatives such as backpack drives, turkey drives, toy drives, and wellness experiences, helping families access essential resources while building stronger support systems.

What to Expect at Spring Fest 2026

Spring Fest will bring the community together for a day of empowerment, healing, and family-friendly experiences. Attendees will have access to:

. Community resource vendors

. Educational empowerment workshops

. Mental health and wellness experiences

. Family activities and entertainment

. Opportunities to support Free to Live's mission

“Too many individuals and families impacted by domestic violence are left trying to navigate life in survival mode,” said Star Lee, CEO and President of Free to Live.

“At Free to Live, our mission is to provide the resources, community, and support people need to rebuild their lives. From surviving to thriving - that's the future Free to Live is working to build.”

Event Details

Event: Free to Live Spring Fest 2026

Date: April 4, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Creekview High School, 3201 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX 75007

Admission: Free