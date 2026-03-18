Recademics Launches New York Boater Safety Course

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"Founded and operated in the USA, Recademics is a leader in online recreational safety education."Approved by the New York State Parks and aligned with NASBLA standards, the Recademics boater safety course provides a convenient, interactive way for New York residents and visitors to learn safe boating practices and meet New York's boater education expectations.

Southlake, TX - Recademics, a U.S.-based provider of online recreational safety certification courses, is proud to announce the launch of its New York Boater Safety Course. Approved by the New York State Parks and aligned with NASBLA standards, the course provides a convenient, interactive way for New York residents and visitors to learn safe boating practices and meet New York's boater education expectations.

New York's boater education initiative, commonly known as Brianna's Law, strengthened statewide expectations for boating safety education and expanded who must complete a boating safety course before operating a motorboat. Recademics' online course offers an accessible option for boaters and families looking to build strong fundamentals in safe, responsible operation.

“From the Great Lakes and the Finger Lakes to rivers and coastal waters, New York offers world-class boating-but conditions can change fast,” said Mitch Strobl, Co-Founder of Recademics.“Our goal is to make boater education practical and memorable, so people feel confident on the water and help keep New York boating safe for everyone.”

The Recademics online course covers essential topics such as New York boating safety fundamentals, navigation rules, safe vessel operation, required equipment, emergency procedures, and environmental stewardship-delivered through interactive lessons, quizzes, and real-world scenarios on desktop or mobile.

In addition to safety, the course emphasizes responsible recreation and stewardship-encouraging boaters to respect other water users, protect shorelines, and keep waterways clean.

“Boater education shouldn't feel like a checkbox,” Strobl added.“We want students to leave with knowledge that sticks, so they're safer operators for life.”

To enroll in the New York Boater Safety Course, visit Recademics/boating/new-york/.

About Recademics

Founded and operated in the USA, Recademics is a leader in online recreational safety education. Committed to high-quality, engaging learning experiences, Recademics offers certifications in boating, hunting, and other outdoor activities.

About New York State Parks Boating Education

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation administers the state's boating education program and helps promote safe, lawful recreational boating across New York. Through approved classroom and online courses, instructor resources, and public safety guidance, New York State Parks works to ensure boaters have the knowledge they need to operate responsibly on the state's waterways.

About NASBLA

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators is a nonprofit organization that helps develop public policy for recreational boating safety and coordinates education and enforcement efforts across the United States.