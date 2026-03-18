Afreximbank Announces Opening Of Registration For 2026 Certificate Of Trade Finance In Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Afreximbank Academy (AFRACAD) ( ) has announced the opening of registration for its 2026 Certificate of Trade Finance in Africa (COTFIA), one of its flagship programmes designed to strengthen Africa's trade finance capacity by enhancing trade-related skills and addressing critical capacity gaps, enabling the continent to compete more effectively in global markets.

According to AFRACAD, registration for the programme, which is open to banking professionals and other practitioners interested in the area of trade finance, will end on 31 May 2026.

Developed by AFRACAD, in partnership with Factors Chain International, the American University in Cairo (AUC), and Quarter Bank, the programme is designed to enhance participants' understanding of all aspects of international trade finance and is continuously updated to conform to best practices. It also addresses various aspects of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which is expected to have a significant impact on improving intra-African trade.

Similar to the 2025 cohort, the 2026 COTFIA programme will be conducted in a blended format, with five modules delivered online in instructor-led virtual sessions, one module in face-to-face sessions at the AUC campus in New Cairo, Egypt, and the final module asynchronously online.

Commenting on the programme, Mr. Stephen Kauma, Managing Director, Human Resources, Afreximbank,“underscored its strategic importance in building a new generation of highly skilled trade finance professionals capable of advancing Africa's trade agenda and strengthening the continent's ability to compete effectively in the global marketplace.”

Mr. Kauma urged African banking professionals and other practitioners in trade finance to take advantage of the programme, announcing that AFRACAD will offer scholarships covering 50 per cent of tuition fees to the first seven applicants this year, further reinforcing the Bank's commitment to expanding access to high-quality trade finance capacity building across Global Africa.

AFRACAD was recognised for the COTFIA programme in October 2025, earning the Silver Award in the Professional Development category at the 2025 European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Excellence in Practice Awards, presented during a ceremony in Stokholm, Sweden. This Awards celebrates impactful and high-quality learning and development partnerships in the executive, professional, talent, and organisational development areas.

The COTFIA programme was launched in 2016, initially as the Certificate of Finance in International Trade (COFIT) but was restructured in 2021 with AFRACAD partnering with the Onsi Sawiris School of Business at the AUC to strengthen its academic rigour and regional relevance.

The programme has, so far, trained more than 150 professionals from across the continent, equipping them with the technical, regulatory, and practical competencies required to strengthen Africa's trade finance landscape and unlock new opportunities for intra-African and global trade.

Professionals interested in the 2026 COTFIA programme can register at this link:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) at“Stable”, Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), and Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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