Dubai Municipality Ensures Eid Al-Fitr Readiness With Intensified Inspections And Full Preparedness Of Parks, Beaches, And Public Facilities

Proactive inspections and expanded field campaigns to ensure food safety and strengthen health and safety standards during the Eid holiday Inspection drives target high-activity locations, including Waterfront Market, Dubai Food Hub, shopping malls, and key attractions Field inspections cover hotels, beauty salons, fitness centres, and shisha cafs Deployment of 2,876 sanitation engineers, 280 supervisory staff, and 785 vehicles and equipment to manage public cleanliness operations A rich entertainment programme featuring live performances at Mushrif National Park, Al Mamzar Park, Zabeel Park, and Children's City Designation of Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2 (including the night beach), Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1 (including the night beach), and Umm Suqeim 2 beaches exclusively for families Nad Al Sheba Park to host a special Eid event for the first time in Dubai's rural areas

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 March 2026: Dubai Municipality has announced an expanded inspection plan in preparation for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, featuring intensive inspection tours and field campaigns across a wide range of activities and establishments in the emirate. The initiative aims to ensure the safety of food and consumer products, verify compliance with public health and safety standards, and maintain city cleanliness, thereby enhancing community protection and quality of life in Dubai.

These efforts reflect the Municipality's commitment to strengthening the efficiency of the emirate's health and food control system and reinforcing its proactive approach to prevention and consumer protection through integrated operational plans designed to safeguard the health, safety, happiness, and wellbeing of residents and visitors, particularly during peak seasons that witness heightened commercial activity and increased footfall across markets, shopping centres, and tourist destinations.

Expanded inspection campaigns

Dubai Municipality teams have conducted intensive inspections of food establishments at event venues and tourist attractions, covering 154 food establishments, in addition to food outlets operating in shopping mall food courts, to ensure compliance with health requirements related to food preparation, storage, transportation, and display.

As part of the field inspection plan, inspection tours also targeted several markets and vital areas, including 50 food establishments at the Waterfront Market and 72 establishments at the Dubai Food Hub, alongside outlets in shopping centres and tourist attractions. Campaigns focused on products associated with the Eid season, such as nuts, sweets, chocolates, baked goods, and fresh fruits and vegetables, to ensure their safety, quality, and compliance with approved storage and display standards.

Beyond food safety, Dubai Municipality is conducting expanded inspections to ensure compliance with health and safety standards across activities that experience increased demand during Eid. These include approximately 40 hotels, 300 men's barber shops, 100 women's beauty centres, 30 fitness centres, more than 150 shisha cafs, 40 entertainment and event venues, 25 establishments including residential buildings, shopping centres, and cinemas, as well as 30 industrial and professional facilities.

Inspection tours focus on verifying general hygiene practices, sterilisation of tools, the safety of consumer products, indoor air quality and water systems, and the safety of amusement rides prior to public use. The Municipality is also implementing a specialised campaign on the safety of henna preparation, including sampling and laboratory testing, alongside inspections of swimming pools in hotel facilities to ensure the availability of certified lifeguards, appropriate disinfectant levels, and full compliance with safety requirements.

Digital inspection systems

Dubai Municipality continues to operate around the clock at the emirate's customs ports through specialised duty teams that monitor imported food consignments and ensure compliance with technical standards before market entry. Inspection operations are supported by digital systems and smart solutions that enhance procedural efficiency and strengthen field performance. Food consignments are tracked electronically and analysed using a risk-based data methodology, enabling targeted inspections of higher-priority activities and the instant issuance of reports to support rapid response and coordination.

Monitoring labour accommodation

As part of its efforts to safeguard the health and safety of all segments of society, Dubai Municipality is conducting inspection campaigns across more than 700 labour accommodations in Muhaisnah, Al Quoz, and the Jebel Ali sector. The Municipality is also monitoring three community labour markets that collectively receive around 15,000 workers daily. In addition, three Eid Al-Fitr events will be organised at these locations, targeting approximately 30,000 workers.

Cleanliness plans and programmes

Dubai Municipality has prepared a comprehensive plan to manage public cleanliness operations and community services related to sustainable waste management during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. The plan covers technical and operational workstreams, as well as supervisory and field efforts to ensure the cleanliness of roads, highways, residential and investment areas, markets, public beaches, waterways, and public facilities.

A total of 2,876 sanitation engineers, 280 supervisory staff, and 785 vehicles and equipment have been mobilised in support of the Municipality's strategic objective to make Dubai more sustainable, attractive, and liveable, while ensuring that residents and visitors continue to enjoy high-quality tourism, recreational, and living experiences.

Comprehensive readiness of parks, facilities, and beaches

Dubai Municipality has designated Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2 (including the night beach), Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1 (including the night beach), and Umm Suqeim 2 beaches exclusively for families during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

In conjunction with the Season of Wulfa, public parks and recreational facilities will host a series of festive activities and events. Mushrif National Park, Al Mamzar Park, and Zabeel Park will welcome visitors during Eid with live performances, including traditional sweet-making shows and curated giveaways, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on the first and second days of Eid. These activations create vibrant evening environments that enable families to enjoy outdoor spaces during cooler hours.

For the first time, Nad Al Sheba Park will host a dedicated Eid event in Dubai's rural areas, featuring interactive educational and entertainment workshops, alongside appearances by Modhesh and Dana. The event will take place on the third day of Eid from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, offering traditional Harbiya performances and a range of cultural and heritage activities.

Children's City will also organise Eid Al-Fitr celebrations on the first and third days of Eid from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, featuring games, competitions, and the distribution of gifts and sweets in an interactive environment designed to promote participation, cooperation, and festive spirit.

Dubai Municipality urged community members to follow proper health practices when purchasing food, verify product validity, and ensure appropriate storage. It also called on food establishments to comply fully with approved health requirements. The public can report observations or complaints through the Dubai 24/7 app or via the 24-hour contact centre (800900).

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 1:59:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)