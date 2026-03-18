ATM 2026 Rescheduled To August At The Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 March 2026: RX has confirmed that the 2026 edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, originally scheduled to take place from 4–7 May 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, will now take place from 17-20 August 2026, with the venue remaining unchanged.

The decision to reschedule the event has been made to prioritise the safety and well-being of customers, partners and colleagues, and to give the global travel and tourism community greater confidence and flexibility to attend.

Now in its 33rd edition, Arabian Travel Market serves as a key global platform connecting destinations, travel suppliers, hospitality brands, airlines, technology providers and industry professionals from across the travel ecosystem.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said:“Arabian Travel Market has long served as a vital platform for bringing the global travel and tourism community together in Dubai, enabling destinations, suppliers and industry leaders to connect, collaborate and shape the future of the sector.

“The safety and well-being of our customers, partners and colleagues remains our highest priority, and the decision to reschedule ATM 2026 to August reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate at this important industry gathering. We look forward to welcoming the international travel community back to Dubai later this year.”

The RX team remains committed to supporting all participants and will work closely with exhibitors, partners and stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition to the new dates.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 2:44:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)