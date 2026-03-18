Salik Collaborates With Dubai Charity Association To Support Orphans With Eid Clothing Vouchers

Collaboration brings joy to children and supports the objectives of the UAE's“Year of the Family” Al Haddad: Initiative reinforces our commitment to strengthening community cohesion and supporting those most in need Al Suwaidi: Effective collaboration between the private sector and charitable organisations is serving the community

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 March 2026: Salik Company PJSC, the exclusive operator of Dubai's toll gate network, has announced a collaboration with Dubai Charity Association to support orphans through the donation of Eid clothing vouchers. The initiative aims to bring joy to children and enable them to celebrate Eid Al Fitr in a positive and uplifting environment, in line with Salik's ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

This initiative reflects shared efforts to promote the values of solidarity and compassion that define UAE society. Through this collaboration, Salik has provided clothing vouchers to orphans registered with Dubai Charity Association, enabling them to select their own Eid clothing and prepare for the occasion with dignity and confidence. The initiative also aligns with the UAE's designation of 2026 as the“Year of the Family,” which seeks to strengthen family bonds and promote greater awareness of social cohesion and mutual support.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Dubai Charity Association, said:“We value this collaboration with Salik, which reflects a strong model of partnership between the private sector and charitable organisations in delivering meaningful community impact. This initiative contributes to bringing joy to orphans ahead of Eid Al Fitr and reinforces the importance of supporting families and promoting the values of giving and compassion across society.”

This initiative underscores Salik's continued focus on supporting community-driven programmes that create tangible social value and strengthens connections across society. It reflects the company's broader vision to contribute to the UAE's social development agenda, while promoting shared responsibility and enhancing quality of life for all.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 2:50:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)