SEHA CLINICS Announces Eid Al Fitr Operating Hours Across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain And Al Dhafra

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 18 March 2026: SEHA CLINICS, part of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced its operating hours for Eid al Fitr to ensure uninterrupted access to primary, dental and preventive healthcare and visa screening services across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

During the Eid holiday, SEHA CLINICS will maintain its network of facilities operating on extended and flexible schedules. In Abu Dhabi, Baniyas, Al Bahia, Al Zafaranah, Al Bateen and Madinat Mohammed Bin Zayed clinics will operate 24 hours throughout Eid.

Clinics including Al Mushrif, Rowdha, Madinat Khalifa, Al Maqtaa, Al Falah, Al Shamkha, Al Samha and Saadiyat will operate from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the first day of Eid, and from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM on the second and third days of Eid.

Al Dhafra Dental and Mafraq Dental centres will be closed on the first and second days of Eid and will operate from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM on the third day of Eid.

In Al Ain, Sweihan, Al Qua'a, Al Hili, Al Aamerah, Neima, Mezyad, Al Hayer and Al Khatim clinics will operate 24 hours during Eid.

Clinics including Al Muwaiji, Oud Al Touba, Al Jahili, Al Towayya, Al Niyadat and Al Maqam will operate from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the first day of Eid, and from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM on the second and third days of Eid.

Zakher and Remah clinics will be closed on the first day of Eid and will operate from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the second and third days. Al Masoudi will be closed on the first day and will operate from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on the second and third days of Eid.

Al Ain Dental will be closed on the first and second days of Eid and will operate from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on the third day. Al Showaib will operate from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on the third day, while Al Khazna and Al Faqaa will remain closed during Eid.

Visa screening centres will operate across the Eid period with adjusted timings. In Abu Dhabi, The Galleria will operate from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM during Eid. Al Wahda Mall will operate from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on the first and second days of Eid, and from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on the third day. Musaffah will be closed on the first day of Eid and will operate from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the second and third days. Mushrif Mall will operate from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on the third day only.

Al Shahama and Baniyas visa screening centres will be closed on the first and second days of Eid and will operate from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the third day. Etihad, Abu Dhabi, Top Prestige, Makani Mall and Tasheel Al Nukhba centres will remain closed during Eid.

In Al Ain, the Al Ain visa screening centre will be closed on the first day of Eid and will operate from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on the second and third days. Sweihan and Al Aamerah centres will remain closed during Eid.

In Al Dhafra, all visa screening centres, including Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Marfa, Sila, Delma and Liwa, will remain closed during Eid.

SEHA CLINICS remains committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of the community throughout Ramadan by ensuring accessible, high-quality care across the Emirate.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1267 times

PR Category: Healthcare & Fitness

Posted on: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 3:52:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

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