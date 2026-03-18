Minister Of Economy And Tourism Inspects Food Supply And Procurement Operations At Carrefour Distribution Centre

H.E. Bin Touq:“Retail outlets in the country's markets are fully stocked with an abundance of goods and products. Major distribution centres continue their vital role in strengthening food security at the national level.”

Abu Dhabi, 18 March 2026: His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, conducted an extensive tour of the Carrefour distribution centre. He was received by Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, along with a number of the Group's executives. The visit aimed to ensure the abundant availability of food products for consumers, in addition to strengthening market oversight and continuously monitoring the country's strategic stock levels.

H.E. affirmed that all retail outlets across the UAE's markets are witnessing an abundance of goods and products of all kinds, available in sufficient quantities to meet consumer needs. He added that the country's markets also offer a variety of alternatives for goods and services, supported by stable supply chains, which contributes to diversified pricing options for consumers and enhances strategic stock levels of various commodities, particularly food and medicine.

During the tour, H.E. Bin Touq inspected the food supply and procurement operations at the centre. The tour included an overview of several key sections, such as shipment receiving and quality inspection processes, approved procedures to ensure food safety, mechanisms for handling fresh and essential goods, inventory and storage management systems, to ensure the continuous provision of products efficiently.

Furthermore, H.E. held a meeting with the Group's senior executives, during which distribution and products were reviewed, particularly in light of the current situation. The discussion also covered the role of local partnerships in enhancing supply chain efficiency, mechanisms for processing orders digitally, and delivery services, ensuring that products reach consumers in a timely and efficient manner.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism pointed out that supply and procurement operations at the centre are proceeding normally according to strategic plans. This reflects the high level of readiness of the country's strategic stock, guaranteeing the continued availability of essential goods across various retail outlets without any shortage or impact on prices.

H.E. Bin Touq further explained that the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with relevant authorities, monitors stock levels at suppliers and distribution centres daily and conducts precise analyses to ensure the adequacy of supply for each essential commodity. This supports proactive decision-making to maintain market and price stability, while enhancing the sustainability of the national food security system.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said:“We were delighted today to welcome His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, to the largest Carrefour distribution center in the country, where our teams continue to work around the clock to ensure the availability of essential goods in sufficient quantities across all Carrefour stores nationwide, meeting the needs of our customers at stable and affordable prices. The visit underscores the importance of close partnership and coordination between the public and private sectors in supporting market stability and strengthening the national food security ecosystem, a commitment we continue to solidify by enhancing the efficiency of supply chains and developing our operational capabilities to serve the communities in which we operate.”

During the tour, H.E. also met with work teams at the centre, emphasising the vital role they play in streamlined supply chain operations, and ensuring the daily availability of essential goods for customers across the UAE. He noted that their continued commitment and outstanding efforts are pivotal to maintaining the stability of supplies and meeting consumer needs.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 3:54:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

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