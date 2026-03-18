She Keeps Our Story Alive A Mother's Day Tribute By Azza Fahmy

This Mother's Day, Azza Fahmy Jewellery presents a collection that honors the timeless spirit of motherhood, a tribute to love in its purest form. Inspired by heritage and craftsmanship, every piece tells a story, brought to life through meaningful calligraphy, all guided by the idea that mothers keep our stories alive; She Keeps Our Story Alive - لحكایة تمت بھا.

The collection introduces the Three-Strand Calligraphy Choker, a 18kt Gold and Sterling Silver choker, composed of three beaded strands framed by Roman chains. The choker is inscribed with the words:“ فإحسن لقل خلت فإ سكناا”“ Be kind to the hearts that give you shelter.” Available in Pearl, Lapis, or Labradorite beads, the piece embodies warmth and protection.

Within the collection is the Layered Pearl Necklace, a layered 18kt Gold and Sterling Silver chain necklace inscribed with the beloved phrase“ جمی ك یعش لقل”“ The heart adores all that is beautiful.” These words were sung by the legendary Umm Kulthum, of which is paired with structured hand-crafted chains softened by bright pearls.

The Prosperity & Blessings Earrings are sterling silver hoop earrings adorned with dangling 18kt Gold coins, inscribed with the words“یس” and“بكة”“Prosperity” and“Blessings” giving the earrings a deliberate mismatched charm. Inspired by classic Azza Fahmy designs, the earrings are set with either Pearls or London Blue Topaz, symbolizing grace and beauty.

Completing the collection is the Love Tribal Ring, a striking 18kt Gold and Sterling Silver ring that draws inspiration from both classic Azza Fahmy designs and ancient Indian tribal jewellery. Featuring intricate twisted wirework detailing, the piece is adorned with Pearls and Champagne Diamonds and inscribed with the word“لھ”“Love.”

This Mothers day collection is a tribute to the women who nurture, guide, and inspire. Each piece carries a story, crafted to be cherished today and passed down for generations, celebrating those who truly keep our stories alive.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 4:44:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)