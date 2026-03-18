Panasonic Expands Garment Care Solutions This Ramadan With Three New Launches

The new range featuring the Upright and Handheld Garment Steamers promises convenient care for the diverse needs of the regional household

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) announced the launch of three new garment steamer models in the region, designed in line with Panasonic's core values of convenience, safety, and durability to meet the evolving needs of modern urban households.

The new range includes the NI-GWF250, a premium upright garment steamer that comes with an Expandable Hanger, the NI-GWG085 features a dual-board design, and the NI-FS780, which offers 2-in-1 functionality combining a handheld garment steamer with a soleplate for use as a traditional iron.

The premium upright garment steamer, NI-GWF250, is uniquely designed with an expandable hanger and hijab clips, making it easy to steam abayas and hijabs with precision and care. The model is specifically engineered for delicate fabrics, offering safe and gentle steaming for garments commonly worn across the region. With an adjustable board for stable and convenient ironing, the NI-GWF250 maintains powerful steam output for effective wrinkle removal and sanitization.

Meanwhile, the NI-GWG085 upright steamer features a dual-board design that provides enhanced stability and convenience. Ideal for frequent use, it offers ease of operation.

For those seeking compact versatility, the NI-FS780 offers 2-in-1 functionality, combining a handheld garment steamer with a soleplate for use as a traditional iron. This compact model is perfect for use while travelling, delivering both steam and ironing performance in one portable solution.

Backed by the brand's long-standing expertise in garment care and Japanese engineering heritage, the latest range of garment steamers addresses the rising demand for convenience in the fast-paced urban homes. Consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that offer wrinkle removal, fabric refreshment, and hygienic care without the hassle of conventional ironing.

"Panasonic has always focused on understanding the lifestyle needs of our consumers, and we are proud to introduce innovative solutions that combine performance, convenience, and fabric care; especially with features tailored for garments that are central to everyday use in the Middle East. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering premium, thoughtfully engineered products that simplify daily life," commented Takashi Sasaki, Director of Consumer Marketing at Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 6:41:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

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