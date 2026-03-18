Higher ACA Premiums Push More Marketplace Consumers Toward Bronze Health Plans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthinsurance analysis highlights affordability pressures shaping 2026 coverage choices

Minneapolis, MN, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facing higher premiums for 2026 Marketplace plans, a growing number of consumers chose lower-premium Bronze plans - even though those plans can mean significantly higher out-of-pocket costs - Text>according to new analysis from.

The analysis shows that Text>Bronze plans, which have the lowest monthly premiums but the highest deductibles, are gaining a larger share of Marketplace enrollment in several states that have released 2026 data.

The shift follows the Text>expiration of enhanced federal premium subsidies at the end of 2025. Those subsidies had helped millions of middle-income individuals significantly reduce the monthly cost of coverage.

“Many consumers saw their net premiums increase - doubling, or even more - after enhanced federal subsidies expired,” said Louise Norris, health policy analyst for.“For some people, choosing a Bronze plan was the most practical way to keep their monthly premium manageable. Many people are prioritizing staying insured, even if it means accepting higher deductibles and more out-of-pocket risk.”

Early state data show shift toward Bronze plans

Federal data showing national plan selections by metal level has not yet been released for states using However, enrollment breakdowns published by several state-run exchanges suggest a clear trend: more Marketplace consumers are selecting Bronze plans.

Examples include:



California: More than 130,000 enrollees switched to Bronze plans for 2026. Among new enrollees, 36% selected Bronze plans this year, up from 23% last year.

Maine and Idaho: Both reported nearly 60% of enrollees selected Bronze coverage.

New Jersey: Bronze selections among active shoppers rose from 16% in the prior year to 31%. Pennsylvania and Rhode Island: Both reported significant increases in Bronze enrollment.

Even states that offer Text>additional state-funded subsidies - including California, Maryland, New Jersey, and Vermont - saw notable increases in Bronze plan selections.

New HSA eligibility may also influence Bronze plan choices

Beginning in 2026, another policy change may be making Bronze more attractive: Consumers enrolled in any Bronze Marketplace plan Text>can now contribute to a health savings account (HSA), allowing them to set aside pre-tax money to pay for medical expenses.

“HSAs provide tax advantages and can help consumers prepare for higher deductibles,” Norris said.“For some households, that flexibility may make Bronze plans more appealing.”

Buyer be aware: Lower premiums can mean higher out-of-pocket costs for care

Although Bronze plans cover the same essential health benefits required under the Affordable Care Act, they typically have higher deductibles and co-pays than Silver or Gold plans.

For 2026:



The average deductible for Bronze plans is nearly $7,500. The maximum out-of-pocket limit can reach $10,600 for an individual.

“As consumers shift to lower-premium plans, it's important to understand the trade-offs,” Norris said.“Bronze coverage may reduce monthly costs, but enrollees should be prepared to potentially pay thousands of dollars out of pocket before the Bronze plan starts to pay.”

Consumers enrolled in Bronze plans may be able to manage costs by comparing the cost of healthcare services among in-network providers, asking providers about payment plans, or checking their eligibility for discounted care at a federally qualified health center.

More analysis and consumer guidance about Marketplace coverage options is available at.

provides online resources for consumers about individual and family health insurance. owned by LLC, has been providing consumer information about health insurance and health reform for over 25 years.

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Text>9 state Marketplaces reporting an increase in Bronze plan selections

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