Allsup Supports Cancer And Careers' Free Virtual Midwest Conference On Friday, March 27, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual event offers expert guidance on balancing work, health, and career transitions for workers with cancer

Belleville, Illinois, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation's leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, return-to-work support and veterans disability appeal services, is proud to sponsor Cancer and Careers' annual Midwest Conference on Work & Cancer, scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026.

According to the National Cancer Institute, 2 million new cancer cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. and, as of 2025, more than 18.6 million cancer survivors are living in the country. As the number of survivors continues to grow, so does the need for resources and support to help individuals return to daily life routines and work after diagnosis and treatment.

Cancer and Careers' free virtual event will provide cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, employers and advocates with essential resources and strategies to navigate the challenges of employment and cancer treatment.

“At Allsup, we recognize that individuals facing cancer often experience significant financial and career-related concerns,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup.“By supporting Cancer and Careers, we help expand access to trusted employment-focused education and resources. In addition, Allsup provides SSDI representation and return-to-work services, including participation in the Social Security Administration's Ticket to Work Program.”

With more than 42 years of experience, Allsup has helped more than 425,000 individuals with severe health conditions secure SSDI benefits when they are unable to work. The SSDI application process can be complex and time-consuming, but Allsup expert representatives help claimants navigate the system efficiently, increasing the likelihood of approval while helping reduce financial hardship.

For individuals who are ready to return to work, Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network, and subsidiary of Allsup LLC, provides free job placement assistance and career guidance through the Ticket to Work Program, ensuring a smooth transition back to the workforce.

Expert-Led Sessions Address Workplace Challenges for Cancer Survivors

The annual Midwest Conference on Work & Cancer will feature expert-led discussions on a variety of important topics. Sessions offer continuing education (CEs), continuing nursing education (CNEs) and professional development credits (PDCs):



Navigating Work After Diagnosis (9:30 a.m. CT) - 2.25 CEs/CNEs/PDCs: Guidance on disclosure, balancing treatment and work, communication strategies, managing side effects and job search basics.

Job Hunting in 2026 (12:30 p.m. CT) - 1.5 CEs/CNEs/PDCs: Resume and cover letter tools, networking, virtual interviewing and job search considerations during or after treatment. Job Search Tools: Using AI Strategically (2:15 p.m. CT) - 1.25 CE/CNE/PDC: What artificial intelligence (AI) is and is not, leading platforms, demos and best practices for using AI in a job search.

The conference will be hosted via Zoom, with real-time closed captioning available for all sessions. To register for this, visit

Learn More About SSDI Benefits and Related Support

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing an appeal after a Social Security denial or checking eligibility, visit

Individuals who are already receiving SSDI benefits can contact Allsup Employment Services

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Cancer and Careers empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace by providing expert advice, interactive tools, and educational events. Cancer and Careers supports more than 600,000 people annually through online resources, print materials, and live programs.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065... Laura C. Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079...