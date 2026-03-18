Cumulus Media's Westwood One And The NCAA Renew Audio Media Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-term Agreement Secures Audio Rights for NCAA Men's & Women's Basketball Tournaments, Men's & Women's College World Series, the NIT and WBIT

ATLANTA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's Westwood One (OTCQB: CMLS), one of the largest audio networks in America, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) have entered into a multi-year renewal, maintaining Westwood One's place as the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA for several years to come. Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of NCAA March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005.

Under the terms of the deal, Westwood One retains exclusive broadcast radio and digital audio distribution and licensing rights for the following NCAA Championships: NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, NIT, WBIT, and Men's and Women's College World Series.

“Westwood One has been an exceptional partner in bringing NCAA championships to fans across the country,” said Nate Flannery, Director of Championships, Digital at the NCAA.“Their long‐standing commitment to comprehensive, high‐quality audio coverage makes it possible for fans to experience the excitement of our championships wherever they are. We're pleased to extend this relationship and continue providing access to NCAA events for millions of listeners nationwide.”

“We're thrilled to extend our partnership with the NCAA and continue bringing the power, passion, and pageantry of college sports to fans nationwide,” said Collin Jones, President, Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Strategy & Development, Cumulus Media.“This renewed agreement reflects the unmatched reach of Westwood One's audio network and our shared commitment to elevating the championship experience for athletes, schools, and listeners everywhere. The best moments in college sports are still ahead-and we can't wait to deliver them.”



All live coverage is available on Westwood One affiliates, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, streamed online at westwoodonesports, the Westwood One Sports app, and on other platforms including NCAA March Madness Live.

NCAA, Final Four, March Madness, and College World Series are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive national audio broadcaster of the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments and the Final Four®; NCAA Football; The Masters; US Soccer; and other marquee sporting events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at, Instagram at, and X at. For more information, visit .

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 393 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit

About the NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit and for more.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication, for Cumulus Media | Westwood One, ..., and 512.633.4084.